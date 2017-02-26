[ LETTER ]

Time to rename CKS Hall

It is sad that Taiwanese commemorate and pay their respects to victims of the 228 Incident only once a year, in contrast with Jewish people, who remind the world of the tragedy of the Holocaust almost every day.

I believe this is because the majority of Taiwanese, especially younger people, are not familiar with Taiwan’s history, most of which is written by foreigners in English and was banned during Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) authoritarian regime.

The best eyewitness account of the 228 Incident and subsequent large-scale arrests and executions was written by George Kerr, a US diplomat in Taiwan at the time of the incident, who detailed what he saw in his book Formosa Betrayed, which should be required reading for every college student in Taiwan.

Kerr said in his book that although then-Taiwan governor Chen Yi (陳儀) repressed the public, which led to social unrest and the 228 Incident, it was Chiang’s Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government in China that gave the order and supported Chen in carrying out atrocities against Taiwanese who were critical of Chiang’s corrupt government.

Although civil war was going on in China, Chiang, instead of fighting Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) communists, sent troops to Taiwan to slaughter his critics, who he had labeled communist sympathizers.

Chiang had only himself to blame for losing China to Mao.

Chiang fled to Taiwan and set up his temporary government. His name is forever linked to his authoritarian regime that terrorized Taiwanese for decades. Chiang was, and still is, the most ruthless, monstrous dictator Taiwan has encountered. If he were alive today, he could be charged with crimes against humanity.

Yet, Taiwanese have continued to worship the dead dictator, giving him immortality by naming the Chiang Kai-shek Airport and the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall after him as if he were a savior. How absurd!

I think it is long overdue that the memorial hall be renamed the Memorial Hall of Democracy, a symbol of sacrifice made by people under Chiang’s brutal regime. I believe this time has come as we observe the tragic events of the 228 Incident and the Keelung Massacre on March 8, 1947.

Thank you for your attention.

Kris Liao

San Francisco, California