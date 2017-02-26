Trump’s reverse on multilateralism

By Eric Chiou 邱奕宏

Beating the odds and most pundits, US President Donald Trump’s victory in the election last year indicates a sharp departure from the course of the political establishment prescribed in Washington’s elite circles. The impact of his administration is expected to generate gigantic storms in the coming years, shaking the global political architecture and economic order established since World War II.

As early as at the dawn of the 20th century, the US’ economic strength superseded Great Britain’s to become the world’s largest economic powerhouse. Nevertheless, the causes contributing to its economic ascendancy was not its strong conviction on abstract ideas of free trade or market competition.

Founded as a backward agricultural state lagging behind most European countries in terms of economic and industrial development, to catch up with Western powers, the US adopted trade protectionism and economic nationalism by strategically shielding domestic industries from overseas competition and aggressively compelling other countries to open their markets.

Hence, one should not be surprised that in the aftermath of World War I, Americans shied away from the reluctant reality that economic well-being had been tightly integrated with the world economy. Nevertheless, most US political elites would rather stick to their conventional wisdom by singlemindedly prioritizing domestic interests, while declining to assume global leadership, as well as refusing to shoulder its corresponding international responsibilities.

As the trend of protectionism gradually prevailed in 1920s Europe, an unexpected financial meltdown in the US stock market in 1929 sounded the death knell for the global economy. The consequence was the Great Depression, which not only left millions of Americans unemployed, but also trapped the world economy in a miserable abyss.

While liberal economists and globalist advocates frequently call the Great Depression the notorious outcome of “beggar-thy-neighbors” trade protectionism policy, the question rarely asked is why Americans chose this path — strikingly different from what most economic experts would have advised, but similar to last year’s US presidential election.

Is it possible that people voting for Trump were hoodwinked by his populist rhetoric? Or is it likely that the answer is actually more complicated and profound than what the media have described as the rise of US isolationism?

Essentially, the key to Trump’s triumph can be attributed to the tension and imbalance between the growing dissatisfaction of many regarding their deteriorating livelihoods and Washington’s excessive spending on international commitments.

It is critical to note that free trade and internationalism have never been unwavering pillars of US foreign policy. Conversely, they might truly be prevailing practices and the dominant thinking underneath its economic policy platform.

However, a significant turning point in protectionism came after the enormous economic losses of World War II, which prompted elites to recognize the US’ pivotal role in the stability of the global order. As a result, they decided to break from its previous direction of political isolationism and trade protectionism. Instead, Washington elites determined to take a more proactive and ambitious approach than ever by shaping the post-war order into a favorable international environment according to US values and interests.