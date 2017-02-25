Big data poses big risks to privacy, fairness and accountability

By Ernest Davis

In the past 15 years, we have witnessed an explosion in the amount of digital data available — from the Internet, social media, scientific equipment, smartphones, surveillance cameras and many other sources — and in the computer technologies used to process it. “Big data,” as it is known, will undoubtedly deliver important scientific, technological and medical advances, but it also poses serious risks if it is misused or abused.

Already, major innovations such as Internet search engines, machine translation and image labeling have relied on applying machine-learning techniques to vast data sets. In the near future, big data could significantly improve government policymaking, social-welfare programs and scholarship.

However, having more data is no substitute for having high-quality data. For example, a recent article in Nature reports that election pollsters in the US are struggling to obtain representative samples of the population because they are legally permitted to call only landline telephones, whereas Americans increasingly rely on cellphones.

While one can find countless political opinions on social media, these are not reliably representative of voters, either. In fact, a substantial share of tweets and Facebook posts about politics are computer-generated.

In recent years, automated programs based on biased data sets have caused numerous scandals.

For example, in April last year, when a college student searched Google Images for “unprofessional hairstyles for work,” the results showed mostly pictures of black people; when the student changed the first search term to “professional,” Google returned mostly pictures of white people.

However, this was not the result of bias on the part of Google’s programmers; rather, it reflected how people had labeled pictures on the Internet.

A big data program that used this search result to evaluate hiring and promotion decisions might penalize black candidates who resembled the pictures in the results for “unprofessional hairstyles,” thereby perpetuating traditional social biases.

This is not just a hypothetical possibility. Last year, a ProPublica investigation of “recidivism risk models” demonstrated that a widely used methodology to determine sentences for convicted criminals systematically overestimates the likelihood that black defendants will commit crimes in the future, and underestimates the risk that white defendants will do so.

Another hazard of big data is that it can be gamed. When people know that a data set is being used to make important decisions that will affect them, they have an incentive to tip the scales in their favor. For example, teachers who are judged according to their students’ test scores may be more likely to “teach to the test,” or even to cheat.

Similarly, college administrators who want to move their institutions up in the US News and World Report rankings have made unwise decisions, such as investing in extravagant gyms at the expense of academics. Worse, they have made grotesquely unethical decisions, such as the effort by Mount Saint Mary’s University to boost its “retention rate” by identifying and expelling weaker students in the first few weeks of school.

Even Google’s search engine is not immune. Despite being driven by an enormous amount of data overseen by some of the world’s top data scientists, its results are susceptible to “search-engine optimization” and manipulation, such as “Google bombing,” “spamdexing” and other methods serving parochial interests.