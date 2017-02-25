Urban heat islands: Cooling things down with trees, green roads and fewer cars

By Bianca Nogrady / The Guardian

When it comes to coping with heat waves, our own cities are conspiring against us. Road surfaces, pavements and buildings all contribute to keeping urbanized environments 3°C to 4°C hotter than surrounding non-urbanized areas.

With heat waves like the ones that have just baked half of Australia to a crisp forecast to increase in frequency and intensity, city councils are taking the urban heat island effect very seriously.

“Some of the modeling studies have shown that we can often have an urban heat island magnitude — so that’s the difference between the temperature in the city versus the temperature in the non-urbanized surroundings — that can be greater than the types of temperature increases that we’re looking at with global warming,” said Melissa Hart, graduate director of the Australian Research Council’s Centre of Excellence for Climate System Science at the University of New South Wales.

The urban heat island effect occurs because the dense dark surfaces such as bitumen on roads and building materials used in cities accumulate and store heat during the day and then release it at night.

“That’s important, particularly during hot summer evenings; if the minimum temperatures are much warmer at night and not cooling down then that can have health implications,” Hart said.

And those health implications are staggering: In 2009, 374 people died across metropolitan Melbourne in one heatwave — more than Victoria State’s annual road toll.

One of the simplest solutions to reducing the urban heat island effect is to provide more shade, with trees.

In 2012, the Melbourne City Council launched an ambitious project to double the tree canopy cover from 22 percent to 40 percent by 2040, by planting about 3,000 new trees every year.

“On thermal images, you can see clearly the red hot spots of cities are streets, roads, car parks — wherever there is bitumen and concrete — and you can see the contrast with parks, garden and trees,” said Melbourne City Councilor Cathy Oke, chair of the council’s environment portfolio.

However, tree planting has its limitations: Trees cannot be planted in the middle of roads, they cannot necessarily be planted on private property and there are also potential issues with having too many trees.

Simon Toze, principal research scientist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation Land and Water’s Urban Living Lab, gave the example of some US cities that went overboard on tree planting and as a result, women felt less safe walking around the streets.

“We want to make sure that what we do is not actually having a detrimental effect elsewhere,” Toze said, highlighting other issues, such as water use and bushfire risk that can have implications for tree planting efforts.

Another approach that can cut down on heat absorption is to consider different surface materials for roads and pavements.

As well as committing to a 50 percent increase in tree canopy cover by 2030, Sydney has begun a trial of lighter-colored pavement in one inner city street to see if this will reduce temperatures by reducing heat absorption.

However, lighter-colored pavement can be a problem in very sunny areas.

“On a bright day like today in Brisbane, the last thing you want is to be driving on the road with the sun coming down and bouncing off the pavement,” Toze said. “It’s a trade-off that we’ve got to work through.”