Kim Jong-nam was gripped by paranoia and fear, friend says

Kim Jong-nam spent his last few years highly paranoid, hiding from the regime run by his dictator half-brother while struggling with a sense of powerlessness over the fate of his homeland, according to people who knew him.

In an exclusive interview with the Guardian, a close friend and confidant of the man once heir to the North Korean dynasty talked about Kim’s open-minded views and personality that led to his exile — and possibly his death.

In several trips to Geneva, Switzerland, over the past two years, the last one just a few months ago, Kim visited Anthony Sahakian, an old friend from his teenage years at a prestigious international school in the Swiss city.

During Kim’s visit, the former classmates would meet almost daily for a coffee, a cigarillo and a walk.

Known simply as “Lee” to Sahakian, he lived with the knowledge that his younger half-brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, might see him as a threat to the autocratic rule he assumed after their father, former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, died in 2011.

“We actually did discuss the regime, his half-brother, about things going on there. One thing I can say, he was never interested in power,” Sahakian, 44, said. “He wanted out. He never had any ambitions to rule the country. He didn’t accept or appreciate what was going on there. He kept relations with the regime at arm’s length.”

Malaysian officials say two women, believed to be employed by North Korean agents, poisoned Kim Jong-nam a week ago while he waited for a flight from Kuala Lumpur to his home in Macau.

He died in the ambulance.

Sahakian’s recollections of their wide-ranging conversations provide the most candid insight yet into the political views Kim Jong-nam held during his brother’s six-year rule and the fears that his life could be cut short.

“He was afraid. It wasn’t an all-encompassing fear, but he was paranoid. He was a politically important person. He was worried. Of course he was worried,” Sahakian said.

It is not clear why Kim Jong-nam, the first heir, was sidelined. His maternal aunt published a memoir after defecting, saying Kim Jong-il was besotted with his first son, cooing over him as a baby.

However, Kim Jong-nam’s grandfather, the “Great Leader” and founder of modern North Korea, Kim Il-sung, did not approve of the extramarital relationship between Kim Jong-il and the child’s mother, a local film actress.

LEAVING NORTH KOREA

Kim Jong-nam was moved out of the country, to Russia and then Switzerland, where he learned French, Russian, German and English.

This is when Sahakian first met him, aged 12 or 13. He was introduced as the son of an ambassador even though his real father was back home being groomed for the leadership.

“At the time we had no idea what the difference between North and South Korea was,” Sahakian said. “He was a very jolly child, very friendly, very kind, very nice, very generous. Liked life at the time ... spoilt obviously, but we all were somewhat spoilt. Nothing out of the ordinary.”

The only bizarre recollection Sahakian has is of his North Korean friend in a luxurious Mercedes-Benz 600, “driving it himself, which was a bit surprising because we were 15 at the time.”

By the time he returned home, Kim Jong-nam was an adult and a product of his European upbringing. According to his aunt’s memoirs, he was suffocated by the isolation in North Korea.