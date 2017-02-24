[ LETTER ]

‘One China’ is unjustifiable

If “one China” is to imply a unified country, China is far from it, as exemplified by independence movements in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and the Tiananmen democracy demonstration that resulted in massacres.

China calls Taiwan its “renegade province,” but Taiwan has never been a province, in any form, of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) since its founding in 1949. Furthermore, China has 1,600 missiles aimed at Taiwan, implying to the world that Taiwan is not part of China.

“One China,” if it exists, includes the Chinese mainland and Hainan Island, and excludes Taiwan.

Historically and legally, Taiwan was ceded permanently to Japan by the Qing Dynasty in 1895 and, after World War II, was officially renounced by Japan without specifying the beneficiary in the San Francisco Peace Treaty in 1951 and the Taipei Treaty in 1952.

Neither China — represented by the PRC — nor the Republic of China (ROC) owns Taiwan.

According to Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), the ROC is dead.

How can Taiwan engage in so-called “Taiwanese independence” from China if Taiwan is not part of China?

China can stop opposing it.

The principle of a “one China” that includes Taiwan is imaginary and contrary to fact. Although the ROC has ruled Taiwan since 1945 under White Terror for decades, it does not have sovereignty over Taiwan either.

The sovereignty now belongs to 23.5 million Taiwanese.

Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in 1996 was the first president elected directly by Taiwanese.

In 2016, Taiwanese voted against the presidential candidate of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party is now the president.

Taiwan is a free and democratic country and does not want to be included in “one China.” The free world cannot afford to lose Taiwan.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio