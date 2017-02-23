‘The wild west of wind’: Texas pushed as ‘green’ energy leader

By Tom Dart and Oliver Milman / The Guardian

Having lived in New York and Washington, Greg Wortham had heard all the grand talk about “green” energy from liberal politicians. Then he returned to the place where he grew up, a small town that embraced wind power so warmly that within a couple of years of the first turbine turning, it had some of the biggest farms on the planet.

Yet Wortham is not from California, Oregon or New England, but a deeply conservative sector of Texas on the edge of the Permian Basin, one of the most bountiful oil and gas patches in the world.

The welcome sign that greets motorists as they arrive in Sweetwater along Interstate 20, a three-hour drive west of Dallas, is not in the shape of an oil derrick or pumpjack, though: It is a wind turbine blade bearing the town’s motto: “Life is sweet in Texas.”

For ranchers facing ruin until major international companies erected forests of 90m-tall turbines among their crops and cattle, the wind boom has provided regular income that has allowed them to maintain their land and keep it in the family.

For Texas, this most Republican-dominated, oil-rich and fracking-friendly of states has found itself with the improbable status of being a national leader in this growing form of renewable energy.

Texas has 11,592 turbines and an installed wind capacity of 20,321 megawatts, according to the American Wind Energy Association: Three times as much capacity as the next state, Iowa. California is third.

For the 12-month period ending October last year, wind provided 12.68 percent of Texas’s electricity production — equivalent to powering 5.7 million homes.

Four of the 11 largest wind farms in the world are in the region around Sweetwater, a friendly, part-historic, part-decrepit town of about 11,000 people that is home to so many serpents that every spring it holds a gory rattlesnake roundup.

The county’s tax base has soared from about US$400 million in 2000 to about US$3 billion today, as a result of a dramatic investment in wind that began in earnest under the governorships of two stalwart Republicans, former US president George W. Bush and Rick Perry.

Texas is just one of the Republican-leaning states that dominate wind energy in the US — the top three producers by percentage of state electricity supply are Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas. Like Texas, these states all voted for US President Donald Trump, who has made clear his dislike of clean energy such as solar and wind.

“To begin with, the whole push for renewable energy is being driven by the wrong motivation, the mistaken belief that global climate change is being caused by carbon emissions,” the president wrote in his 2015 book Crippled America. “If you don’t buy that — and I don’t — then what we have is really just an expensive way of making the tree-huggers feel good about themselves.”

At a campaign rally in August last year, Trump said that wind energy “kills all your birds. All your birds, killed. You know, the environmentalists never talk about that.”

However, while the president and many Republicans in the US Congress have been disdainful of renewable energy and dismissive of climate change, support for wind in conservative areas has been quietly noted. In 2015, Congress extended a tax credit for wind production until 2020. With many rural communities feeling the benefits of wind energy, it is unlikely that Trump would find much backing if he attempted to pull away this support.