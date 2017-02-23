EDITORIAL: Enough talk; time to show some steel

The legislative session that opened last week is expected to debate bills concerning pension reform and marriage equality — issues that have stirred raucous debates and repeatedly brought protesters onto the streets.

The government has exhibited differing degrees of resolve toward pushing its ideas through on the two issues; but it should remember that with both, what has been promised for the betterment of the nation cannot and should not be thrown off course by small groups of people who threaten to use extreme means to forward their own interests out of purported concerns for public welfare.

A group of veterans of the Chinese Civil War, the so-called “800 heroes,” on Tuesday walked around the perimeter of the Legislative Yuan carrying Republic of China (ROC) flags to protest the government’s pension reform plans.

They said that the reforms should be scrapped, even though pensions for military personnel are not even addressed in the bill.

Those leading the march claimed to have staged the protest in the interests of military veterans, but shouts were heard of: “Safeguard the ROC and oppose Taiwanese independence,” with retired army lieutenant general Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) at one point condemning the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government as not worthy of representing the ROC flag and the ROC.

The obscure motivation of the protest was similarly embodied in an association of retired public servants gathering last week in which a retired official called on the civil service to “drag down the [DPP] government.”

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians have fervently thrown their weight behind these events, while at the same time telling the public that they are not against pension reforms — which they deem necessary — just against the current proposals. However, they are not offering any alternatives.

The government has shown resolve over its plans to make the pension systems more sustainable; as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) repeatedly stated, reforms do not come without short-term discomfort. The voices of those against the reforms are concentrated, loud and sensational, but legitimacy is not conferred from high-pitched protests alone.

In the same way, those opposed to marriage equality who compared gays to cockroaches did nothing for the validity of their arguments.

The president has also called for “conversation” between groups that oppose same-sex marriage and those that support it, as if the root of their differences lies in a simple, logical misunderstanding.

“Family values and marriage equality do not necessarily have to contradict each other,” Tsai said.

She is right, as the historic ruling of the US Supreme Court on same-sex marriage used traditional family values as the rationale of its ruling.

“Marriage is a keystone of our social order,” it said.

However, what Tsai should beware of is the falsity of those who oppose reform by asserting that they speak for public welfare; in this case, traditional “moral values” and the protection of children.

The groups opposing marriage equality have been spreading false information and fabricated materials. They tell people who do not share their religious beliefs — and actually could not care less about the marriage equality bill, let alone oppose it — that the bill would threaten their way of life and their children’s education has been “contaminated” with sexually explicit textbooks.