Canada facing rise of the next Donald Trump

By Martin Lukacs / The Guardian

Believe Canada is immune to US President Donald Trump-like conservatism? That the nation could never be swept by a right-wing populist scapegoating the vulnerable, promising to bring back jobs and beating the drum of law and order?

Think again.

The conditions for such an eruption are on stark display.

A poll released last week reveals a stunning lack of trust in the government among Canadians — and a dramatic drop since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power.

No less than 80 percent think the Canadian elite are “out of touch” with ordinary people. Sixty percent believe mainstream politicians will not solve their problems.

As in the rest of the world, it is no different in Canada: Anti-establishment and populist sentiment is surging like never before.

The reasons for this crisis of legitimacy in Canada could not be more clear: Extreme weather, spiraling inequality and the financial recession of 2008, which sent the living standards of the majority tumbling. Wages are stagnant. Jobs are precarious. Healthcare is deteriorating.

Overworked, indebted and stressed, we have less time for leisure, family and friends. Is it any wonder people are enraged at the elite and the status quo?

The question now is who will capture and channel this anger. Such levels of discontent will not be contained by the populist gloss Trudeau’s handlers have given him — the initial proclamations of “real change,” the recent nationwide listening tour.

Nor can they be contained by his postures of social inclusion — his much-advertised feminism, his warmth with arriving immigrants — however popular they have proved.

That is because Trudeau’s social liberalism has been partnered with the very economic policies that have cemented inequality and savaged people’s quality of life — and which are now fueling such unprecedented rage at politicians.

The Liberal government’s plan to privatize Canada’s world-class public sector, a pro-business trade agenda, tax loopholes for the rich, the short-changing of healthcare and climate policies that go easy on polluting corporations — this is a surefire recipe to continue enriching the wealthy and pissing off the rest of us.

For four decades, the Liberals, as much as the Conservatives, have been shredding our social programs and starving state spending, showing through such neoliberal policies their true colors — subservience to the corporate elite.

These kind of policies are what have created such fertile ground for the new right-wing populism that has viciously triumphed in the US and is now emerging in Canada.

It is populist-style Conservative leadership contenders who have so far best captured the swelling anger — and they have been rewarded in the polls.

With pledges to subject immigrants to a “Canadian values” test, Kellie Leitch has misdirected anger at Muslims and refugees.

It is not a surprise that opinion in favor of her views has ticked upward: No politician on the left has made the case for welcoming immigrants and refugees as vigorously as she has for excluding them.

Kevin O’Leary is proving an even more formidable populist in the Trump mold.

The wealthy businessman has dialed back the intolerance, but dialed up the rhetoric against the establishment.

O’Leary has promised to bring back manufacturing jobs that consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments have hollowed out, while at the same time cultivating a maverick status as a non-politician who does not “owe anybody anything.”