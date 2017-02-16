Why Trump cannot bully China

By Kenneth Rogoff

As US President Donald Trump destabilizes the post-war global economic order, much of the world is collectively holding its breath. Commentators search for words to describe his assault on conventional norms of leadership and tolerance in a modern liberal democracy. The mainstream media, faced with a president who might sometimes be badly uninformed and yet really believes what he is saying, hesitate to label conspicuously false statements as lies.

Some would argue that beneath the chaos and bluster, there is an economic rationale to the Trump administration’s disorderly retreat from globalization. According to this view, the US has been duped into enabling China’s ascendency and one day Americans will come to regret it.

Economists tend to view the abdication of US world leadership as a historic mistake.

It is important to acknowledge that the roots of the deglobalization movement in the US run much deeper than disenfranchised blue-collar workers.

For example, some economists opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) — a 12-nation trade deal that would have covered 40 percent of the global economy — on the questionable grounds that it would have harmed US workers.

The TPP would have opened Japan far more than it would have affected the US and rejecting it only opens the door to Chinese economic dominance across the Pacific.

US populists, perhaps inspired by French economist Thomas Piketty, seem unimpressed by the fact that globalization has elevated hundreds of millions of desperately poor people in China and India into the global middle class.

The liberal view of Asia’s rise is that it makes the world a fairer and more just place, where a person’s economic fate does not depend so much on where they happen to have been born.

A more cynical view permeates populist logic, namely that in its excessive adherence to globalism, the US has sown the seeds of its own political and economic destruction.

Trumpism taps into this sense of national mortality; here is someone who thinks he can do something about it. The aim is not just to “bring home” US jobs, but to create a system that will extend US dominance.

“We should focus on our own” is the mantra of Trump and others. Unfortunately, with this attitude, it is hard to see how the US can maintain the world order that has benefited it so much for so many decades. And make no mistake: The US has been the big winner. No other large country is nearly as rich and the US middle class is still very well off by global standards.

Yes, Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders was right that Denmark is a great place to live and does many things right. However, he might have mentioned that Denmark is a relatively homogeneous country of 5.6 million people that has very low tolerance for immigration.

For better or for worse, the globalization train has long since left the station and the idea that one can turn it back is utterly naive. Whatever might have been done differently before then-US president Richard Nixon visited China in 1972 is no longer possible. The fate of China, and its role in the world, is now in the hands of Chinese and their leaders.

If the Trump administration thinks it can reset the clock by starting a trade war with China, it is as likely to accelerate China’s economic and military development as it is to slow it down.