What needs to be done to save Donald Trump’s presidency?

By Ross Douthat / NY Times News Service

The peak of US President Donald Trump’s time in office, so far and perhaps forever, happened before he became the president. It was the deal he struck with Carrier, the Indiana air-conditioning company, to keep a factory open and jobs in the US. No moment was so triumphantly Trumpian; nothing has gone as well for him since.

Was the Carrier deal sound economic policy, a sober and restrained use of the presidency’s powers? Not precisely. However, it featured Trump following through on his most basic campaign promise: The pledge, delivered in rallies across the country’s stagnant reaches, that he would focus on well-paying jobs for people both major US parties seemed to have forgotten.

It was the message that helped win him the midwest, and with it the Electoral College. It was the message that Steve Bannon spent the transition boasting would lead to a realignment that would shock conservative ideologues as much as liberals. And it was a message that has basically disappeared — and with it, the president’s brief uptick in popularity — during Trump’s stumbling, staggering, infighting first few weeks in office.

As a result, right now his presidency is in danger of being very swiftly Carterized — ending up so unpopular, ineffectual and fractious that even with US Congress controlled by its own party, it cannot get anything of substance done.

The war with liberals and the media might keep his base loyal and his approval ratings from bottoming out. However, it does nothing to drive any kind of agenda, or pressure Congress to enact one. And the more the Trump White House remains mired in its melodramas, the more plausible it becomes that the Trump-era US House and US Senate set a record for risk avoidance and legislative inactivity.

Obviously, the absence of agenda-setting starts with the compulsively tweeting president. However, the role of Bannon in these first few chaotic weeks also distills the White House’s problem.

The former Breitbart impresario has a clearer-than-your-average-Republican grasp of the political promise of Trumpism — the power of a right-leaning populism to speak to voters weary of cultural liberalism and libertarian economics.

However, instead of spearheading a domestic agenda oriented around these insights, instead of demanding (or making sure his boss demands) an infrastructure bill and a working-class tax cut from Congress, Bannon has seemingly set out to consolidate power over national security policy — an arena where his ideas are undercooked and his lack of expertise is conspicuous.

In effect, Bannon is trying to be both Dick Cheney and Karl Rove — the Darth Vader of counterterrorism and the architect of a domestic realignment, except with less experience, subtlety and political support than either.

This is not going to work. (In the end, it did not work out that well for Cheney and Rove, either.)

Liberals can scare themselves about Bannon’s supposed plan for a slow-motion coup and Trumpistas can tell themselves that “disruption” is just what the ossified establishment needs. However, a White House run this way will be politically impotent long before it reaches its first midterm.

Is a different scenario possible?

Of course, because the president still has free will. (We can talk about total depravity later, Calvinists.) He has, to his credit, assembled a reasonably competent Cabinet. He campaigned, again to his credit, on a reasonably popular policy agenda. He faces no immediate foreign policy or economic crises, no threat that requires him to act sweepingly and instantly.