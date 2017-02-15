By Puneet Saxena, Caroline Li, Alvin Giang and Masaharu Uchida / Bloomberg

Radical. That is probably the single adjective that best covers the disparate economic policies being pursued by Asia’s three largest economies.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration has embarked on the 2.0 iteration of his program to break out of the country’s deflationary slump.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) administration is in the midst of a supertanker-like turn toward domestic consumption.

In India, well… Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Modinomics.”

These three countries hardly make for isolated laboratories for such experiments. Together they are home to 40 percent of the planet’s people and churn out 24 percent of the world’s GDP. Here is a roundup of how things are shaping up in these important economies.

INDIA

Fully 27 percent of the 1.28 billion people who inhabit the world’s fastest-growing major economy are younger than 15. Many of that 350 million cohort will be joining the country’s workforce in the next decade. That is surely not lost on Modi as he continues to hammer away at the inefficiencies that plague the Indian economy.

Since taking power in 2014, Modi has pursued a set of policies that aims not only to revive the economy, but also make it resilient to external shocks — and increasingly competitive with the developed world.

Reforms under Modi started off incrementally. In 2014 and 2015 he slowly massaged an economy that was showing signs of grinding to a halt.

A first priority was to attract foreign investors to set up manufacturing hubs, with Modi making almost 40 trips overseas during his first two years as prime minister.

The result: foreign direct investment commitments of more than US$75 billion in 2014 and 2015. Last year an additional US$33 billion of foreign investment flowed in.

Clearing the way for these businesses to be set up, Modi took a slew of steps to ease entry barriers. Among them were instituting a one-stop shop for clearances, hastening the permit process and relaxing government restrictions on a host of sectors.

Modi’s other major focus has been to manage government finances better and plug leaks in the system that derail efforts to get benefits to the poorest Indians, the 22 percent of the population who fall below the official poverty line. To wring corruption out of the system, the government linked the unique biometric-based identification issued to Indians — Aadhaar — with individual bank accounts and mobile phones. It uses this channel to transfer benefits directly, an application of technology that has been among Modi’s most successful projects.

Recent reforms have been even bolder. The demonetization of large-denomination rupee bills was meant to tackle tax avoidance and corruption and move India toward becoming a cashless society.

In addition, a national goods-and-services tax, which would subsume 14 separate central and state taxes into one uniform structure, aims to broaden the tax base and reduce compliance costs and tax-induced inefficiencies in the transportation of goods across the country.

Both initiatives have faced stiff opposition.

The results of Modinomics have been mixed. Economic growth increased to 7.3 percent in the third quarter of last year, up from 5.8 percent in the first quarter of 2014.

Inflation cooled to 3.4 percent, a drop that was aided in part by softer prices of many commodities that India imports.