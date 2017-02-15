[ LETTERS ]

‘One China’ and ‘one Taiwan’

On the report of the [US] president’s agreement to the “one China” policy, I have to say that there is also one Taiwan, which is not negotiable. China and Japan gave Taiwan up with their signatures in 1895 and then in 1945.

The Presbyterian Church in Taiwan (PCT) issued a statement of faith in 1977 (http://www.taiwandocuments.org/pct04.htm) that calls for respect of human rights for Taiwan to transform into a new and independent nation from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government in exile. The people in Taiwan have been working to that end. God has not finished with us.

Taiwan never agrees to autonomy, as the White House put it through then-US president Barack Obama before leaving office.

The [so-called] “1992 consensus” on autonomy is fabricated by the Chinese governments of Beijing and Taipei. How can the Chinese KMT in exile agree to anything to which it has no rights? Only fools will agree to autonomy under China. Look at Tibet and Hong Kong. Do I have to say more?

It remains true on that statement to this day.

While we appreciate the efforts of the US Congress and the White House since 1977, it is time that all nations, especially the government of Taiwan, speak out in support of Taiwan against constant bullying from China.

Taiwan never agrees to autonomy.

Taiwanese agree to a peaceful transition to have one Taiwan besides China; the government in exile should preserve the right of self determination for the people of Formosa.

Non-violent transition is the only way that the World will have a lasting peace.

And I do hope that the world preserves it.

Philip K. Liu

Associate professor of radiology, Harvard Medical School

Defending Trump’s travel ban

I want to respond to Hsu Ya-chi’s (許亞齊) article (“From five to three branches of government,” Feb. 14, page 8). The author of this article is totally in error with his second paragraph.

US President Donald Trump is absolutely correct in issuing his executive order, as the law is already on the books, having been used by former US presidents Harry Truman and Jimmy Carter.

In addition, our [US] president has the absolute authority to issue any order he or she feels necessary, or warranted, to protect US citizens.

The author would do the paper’s readers a service if he would read and absorb the article that appears alongside the Hsu article. That is the state of journalism today.

Stirling Sturk

Visitor to Taiwan