Can the US afford to upset China?

By Sushil Seth

Judging from the initial days of US President Donald Trump’s time in office, it looks like the new administration might end up turning the international system upside down. First, of course, is the China factor. Trump and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have clearly warned Beijing that its provocative and unilateral sovereignty claims and building of military facilities on artificial and existing islands in the South China Sea will be resisted.

Tillerson told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations that China’s island building in waters contested by six nations was illegal.

“We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island building stops. And second, your access to those islands is not going to be allowed,” he said.

China’s South China Sea activity was “extremely worrisome,” and posed a threat to the “entire global economy,” from Beijing’s control of the waterways to dictate international trade and maritime passage, he said.

It has come to this because: “The failure of a response has allowed them just to keep pushing the envelope on this,” he said. “The way we’ve got to deal with this is we’ve got to show backup in the region with our traditional allies in Southeast Asia.”

In other words, the US would need to galvanize the region under US leadership to confront China. So far, this has not happened for two reasons despite former US president Barack Obama’s announcement in 2011 of the US’ “pivot” to Asia

While the US has opposed China’s activities in the South China Sea and occasionally sent a military vessel or two to assert its right of freedom of navigation through Beijing-claimed waters, its actions have been sporadic without any clear policy backup, which has given China the impression that the US lacks resolve to follow up.

This in turn has led nations in the region to waver, not sure of the US’ willingness and stamina to stay engaged in the region. Therefore, China’s neighbors, even those with contested sovereignty claims, such as the Philippines, are seeking to make their own peace with China.

There is widespread confusion in the Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere in the world about the — what looked like at times — random utterances of Trump and his team. For instance, even though Trump has ramped up the rhetoric against China, Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop appears worried about lack of engagement with regional countries.

In a speech at the US-Australia Dialogue on Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, she said it was “essential” for the US to give “serious consideration and at the highest levels” to closer involvement with ASEAN — which still has the power to positively shape/contain China’s rise.

However, it does not seem likely this will happen, because there is not much stomach to confront China in the region, which is not only a strong military power, but also a major trading partner and investment source for these countries. Indeed, Trump’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was supposed to be the second plank of the US’ “pivot” to Asia — military engagement being the first — does not encourage nations in the region to line up behind the US.

China’s response to Tillerson’s remarks at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was relatively subdued and measured, while maintaining its sovereign position in the South China Sea.