Croatian leaders tread softly in face of World War II revisionism

By Igor Ilic and Matt Robinson / Reuters, ZAGREB and NASICE, Croatia

An international exhibition about Anne Frank had already toured more than 20 schools across Croatia when it ran into trouble last month in the coastal city of Sibenik, spotlighting the nation’s struggle to resolve its dark World War II past.

The story of the Holocaust diarist and her death at age 15 in a German concentration camp had been well-received in a country that during the war was run by a Nazi puppet regime.

So the exhibition coordinator, Maja Nenadovic, was “flabbergasted” when the headmaster of Sibenik’s Technical School decided to remove six of the exhibition panels that focused on Croatia’s former fascist Ustashe era.

“He basically had a problem with the Ustashe being painted negatively,” Nenadovic said. “It kind of left me speechless.”

Historians say the Ustashe systematically persecuted and murdered Jews, Serbs and Roma.

However, the Sibenik headmaster objected that the six panels had nothing to do with Anne Frank and ignored killings of Croats by wartime anti-Nazi Partisans.

The organizers packed up the entire installation and moved it out of Sibenik, which sits in an historically conservative area of Croatia, to another school in the eastern town of Nasice.

The response of Croatia’s conservative government was muted.

It played down the matter, reflecting what critics say is a growing tolerance in the EU’s newest member state for those who would try to sanitize its World War II record.

Concerns about the risks of revisionism have risen since the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), which led Croatia to independence from Yugoslavia through a 1991 to 1995 war, took power again in 2015 on pledges to revive its flagging economy and promote conservative values based on family and faith.

Critics say the phenomenon is disturbing for hopes of lasting stability and development in the Balkan region and reflective of a revival of nationalist sentiment across Europe.

“The HDZ is pursuing a two-faced policy,” Ivo Josipovic, the Social Democratic president of Croatia from 2010 to 2015, told the Serbian daily Politika this month. “When they speak in Israel or in European institutions, they are big anti-fascists. However, at home they turn a blind eye to ‘Ustashe-philia,’ which is increasingly apparent.”

Croatia has never fully confronted the crimes of the Ustashe fascists between 1941 and 1945, many historians say.

Many Croats, too, fought on the side of communist Partisans under former Yugoslavian president Josip Broz Tito, who emerged victorious and brought Croatia into a Yugoslav federation that brought together Serbs, Croats and Muslims under the mantra “brotherhood and unity.”

Fifty years later, mainly Catholic Croatia seceded from Serbian-dominated federal Yugoslavia in a war against Orthodox Croatian Serb rebels armed from Belgrade.

At the time, Croatian nationalists began casting the Ustashe in a more favorable light as patriots and precursors of the modern Croatian state, a revisionist approach that continued after the war ended.

Serbia, too, has flirted with rewriting history. In May 2015, a Belgrade court quashed the conviction of World War II Serbian royalist commander Draza Mihailovic, about 70 years after Partisans executed him for collaborating with the Nazis.

The ghost of Mihailovic’s ultra-nationalist Chetnik fighters was revived by some Serb paramilitaries as they fought to carve out a Greater Serbia during Yugoslavia’s bloody disintegration.