EDITORIAL: Avian flu crisis management plan

The government’s “vigilance radar” needs retooling in view of the looming avian flu threat.

Following confirmation on Monday last week that a poultry farm in Hualien County has been infected with the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of the avian influenza virus — the nation’s first confirmed H5N6 case — on Saturday, a truckload of ducks transported from Hualien to Yilan County for slaughter was also confirmed to have been infected with the virus, before another report on Sunday that a turkey farm in Tainan’s Lioujia District (六甲) had also been hit.

The bad news keeps coming.

Yesterday, authorities announced that a different strain of the virus was detected on a poultry farm in Chiayi, plus another poultry farm in Yunlin County was confirmed to have the H5N2 strain of the virus, bringing the number of H5N2-infected farms to 13 this year — one in Yilan County and the others in Yunlin County.

Infection prevention is like fighting a military battle. In light of recent news coverage, the public has cause for alarm, as the government apparently has not been sufficiently vigilant.

In the past, cases of avian flu were usually first detected in the west and southwest of the nation due to the migratory patterns of the birds which usually carry the disease.

This time the virus was first reported in the east before confirmation of the Tainan case, so it is possible that the virus originated in the west before being taken to the east. As such, it appears the government’s avian flu monitoring efforts have been inadequate.

The public also has good reason to question the government’s infection prevention ability when the Council of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine even seems to have trouble differentiating goslings and ducklings: The authorities last week first stated that a dead gosling was infected with the H5N6 virus before public queries prompted a retraction, leading the bureau to conduct a DNA test of the bird to confirm that it was indeed a duckling.

As it appears the nation is now teetering on the brink of an epidemic, the government must heighten its vigilance and take swift action to better protect the public against H5N6 bird flu, which can infect humans and animals.

Aside from taking steps to wipe out the virus, like bolstering quarantine protocols and improving poultry farmers’ protective measures, the government also needs to boost its public education campaign about prevention, such as not feeding wild birds, not touching live or dead birds and not eating raw eggs, just to name a few.

Fighting the epidemic is a national security issue, and requires a united effort from the central and local governments.

It is never too late for the government to tighten the screw on infection prevention work.

As matters of public health are paramount, all eyes are now on the government to see whether it is fully mobilized to fight the infection, and whether it has the necessary competence to restore public confidence in its crisis management abilities.