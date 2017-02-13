France’s critical vote devolving into a mud fight

By Leonid Bershidsky / Bloomberg View

The final round of the French presidential election is just three months away, but the race is already dirtier than the one in the US last year. All three front-runners — independent center-left politician Emmanuel Macron, center-right candidate Francois Fillon and nationalist populist Marine Le Pen — have faced accusations of financial wrongdoing.

French voters are cynical about their politicians. Last summer, a survey by Harris Interactive for the French office of Transparency International found that 54 percent of the French believe their country’s elite to be corrupt, for the most part.

That share goes up to about three-quarters for local and European legislators, the French president and the national government. Scandals are part of daily life and they will not necessarily affect the outcome of the election, but the circus is in full swing, anyway.

Earlier this week, Fillon announced grimly that he will stay in the race despite revelations that he had paid his family members about US$1 million out of his parliamentary budget for services opponents claim were never rendered.

Juicy details just kept coming: He had paid his wife Penelope a severance fee after laying her off as his aide; he had employed his sons for legal services, though they had not been qualified lawyers; he had paid them all more than the going rates for parliamentary aides.

All this from someone who took the high moral ground as he fought for the center-right nomination, using their own financial scandals against rivals such as former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and former French prime minister Alain Juppe.

Fillon said he regretted the actions, but said it had all been legal (indeed, France has lax rules on nepotism) and accepted custom at the time; 65 percent of French voters were unconvinced.

Fillon, scarred and pushed back in the polls by “Penelopegate,” is now being extra careful about observing campaign finance laws. After all, Sarkozy has just been ordered to stand trial for the campaign spending violations in his failed 2012 campaign and Fillon would rather be outspent than faced with another scandal.

Le Pen faces her own ethical problems. The biggest of these comes from Brussels, where she too, is accused of paying fake parliamentary aides.

Le Pen is a member of the European Parliament, and as such, she is given a 24,164 euro (US$25,700) monthly budget for payments to staff.

However, the staff members are meant to work on the European agenda and to live in Brussels, and, according to the conclusions of a European Parliament investigation, Le Pen and other legislators from her National Front party have misused the funds by essentially paying people to work for the party in France.

The European Parliament is trying to recover about half a million euros from the parliamentary group that includes Le Pen and her fellow party members — a lot of money for Le Pen, given the National Front’s highly publicized financial difficulties.

Le Pen is suing the European Parliament, claiming that the investigation was inspired by a political foe, former European Parliament speaker Martin Schulz, a German Social Democrat.

There’s potential trouble for Le Pen in France, too, involving the way the National Front funded its previous campaigns. The party employed the companies of Le Pen’s close friends to print campaign materials and set up Web sites, allegedly at inflated prices, and then got the government to reimburse the expenses, as it is obliged to do when a party meets a certain threshold of support.