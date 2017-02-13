By Belinda Goldsmith / Thomson Reuters Foundation, MAYAPUR, India

Wearing thick gloves and a shawl wrapped around her face, Kanchen Kanjarya is busily picking cotton in the midday sun on her small farm in Mayapur in India’s western state of Gujarat.

Kanjarya, 42, works up to eight hours a day on the 2.4 hectare plot, one of millions of smallholder farms in India supplying cotton to garment factories making clothes for Western brands.

However, while the days are long and the heat can hit 35?C, Kanjarya is delighted to be among a small but rising number of farmers being trained to grow sustainable cotton that can cut water and chemical use and improve profits.

With the global cotton industry under scrutiny for using forced and child labor and polluting the environment, more Western companies are starting to work with farmers to clean up fashion’s leading natural fiber — and its complex supply chain.

“With the extra money we can invest in our children’s education, buy equipment and repair our homes,” Kanjarya told the Thomson Reuters Foundation outside her house in the small, dusty village of Mayapur, showing off her new toilet and shower. “I have bought a tractor and also a motorbike for my son to get to his job. Two of my three daughters are teachers. This is good for the whole family and my children now have a future.”

Kanjarya is one of 1,250 female farmers in Gujarat, India’s biggest cotton and cottonseed producing state, taking part in one of a number of small initiatives led by companies to combat environmental problems and break the cycle of child labor.

For the past three years these female farmers have had classes and infield training twice a month in sustainable farming methods, such as water efficiency, natural pesticides and soil health, designed to increase cotton yields and income.

The pilot, by social enterprise CottonConnect, India’s Self Employed Women’s Association and funded by UK budget retailer Primark, has pushed up profits more than twofold and is expanding to 10,000 farmers over six years, its founders say.

LOCAL SOURCING

Elsewhere in India the C&A Foundation, affiliated with global retailer C&A — and in a partnership with the Thomson Reuters Foundation on trafficking — is working with various groups to help 25,000 farmers move to organic cotton.

The non-profit Better Cotton Initiative, set up in 2005, has about 1,000 members, including retailers like IKEA, H&M, Burberry and Adidas, committed to fair work practices in cotton and regulated use of land, chemicals and water.

“We are seeing an increasing trend for companies to get involved in cotton production,” said Alison Ward, chief executive at CottonConnect, which was set up in 2009 to work directly with farmers to address social and economic issues.

“The world is changing and it is starting to be far more about local sourcing, but getting to the middle of the supply chain is a real challenge,” she said.

Ward said only 10 to 12 percent of cotton globally is sustainable and it will take time, effort and investment to shift to farming methods that could boost profits and combat labor abuses in the crop historically plagued by slavery.

Industry experts say the cotton supply chain is the hardest to crack, as the journey from field to store involves so many stages — from seed production, to cotton growing, to gins to separate seeds and fiber, spinning mills to garment factories.