The Liberty Times Editorial: Reform with sincerity, integrity

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators have been calling for legal amendments to curtail the powers of the Examination Yuan and reduce its number of members.

This is because Examination Yuan President Wu Jin-lin (伍錦霖) and Examination Yuan members have come out against government plans to reform civil service pensions. While the spectacle of the DPP-controlled Legislative Yuan at loggerheads with the Examination Yuan — whose members were appointed by former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration — is entertaining for commentators and the public alike, a moment’s reflection is needed.

The Presidential Office’s Control Yuan Nomination Committee is also in the process of nominating 11 candidates to replace members whose terms of office are coming to an end.

The contradiction of these two events begs the question: Should the DPP-majority legislature approve these nominations when the time comes?

A legislator once said that politics is merely a superior form of trickery. At the time, this unleashed a wave of anger among the public, while legislators on both sides condemned the statement and distanced themselves from the legislator’s remarks.

Although many years have passed since this incident, no legislator has dared to publicly restate this sentiment; yet how many of Taiwan’s politicians — and the political parties to which they belong — actually conduct politics with integrity and honesty?

The DPP has consistently advocated amending the Constitution to abolish both the Control and Examination branches to reduce the number of government branches to three.

This policy is not just concerned with rectifying a poorly designed system, it is equally concerned with slimming down bureaucracy, cutting costs and improving efficiency.

Pragmatists understand that reform is about finding a workable plan that will not necessarily be the most perfect of solutions. However, it is crucial that the government does not lose sight of its aims during the reform process.

Sometimes it is a matter of taking small steps in the right direction to find an expedient solution. Pragmatism of this nature is recognized as an acceptable practice — and indeed is key to effective governance. It should not be confused with political chicanery.

The DPP legislative caucus claims that it wants to amend the Organic Act of the Examination Yuan (考試院組織法) to reduce the number of Examination Yuan members and reform the composition of its sittings so that draft bills proposed by the Ministry of Civil Service and Ministry of Examinations can be directly submitted to the legislature for deliberation without first passing through the Examination Yuan.

If the intention is to gradually abolish the Examination and Control branches, then this makes sense. The Examination Yuan has 19 members and its only functions consist of holding sittings and carrying out its duties as members of the Board of Examiners. Members do not have to attend all sittings, and even if they do, they do not have to take any responsibility. For all this, they receive the same benefits as as a minister.

The reason for the urgency over pension reform is that there is a pressing need to relieve pressure on the nation’s finances. There is no reason why taxpayers should continue to support these costly and wholly redundant officials.