Donald Trump’s base appeal and dark mastery of the tweet

By Joseph Nye

US President Donald Trump’s critics have consistently underestimated his political communication skills, perhaps because he is so different from the likes of former US presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan. Roosevelt and Reagan, after all, were known as “great communicators.”

Although large segments of the US population hated them, Roosevelt and Reagan addressed the people as a whole and tried to appeal to the center. Trump, by contrast, has appealed primarily to the minority who elected him.

His inaugural address sounded like a campaign speech and after taking office, a series of false statements and provocative executive orders have undercut his credibility with the center, but reinforced it with his base.

Trump’s communication skills were honed in the world of reality TV, where outrageous and provocative statements entertain audiences and boost viewership. He used that approach during the Republican primary to dominate attention among a crowded field of 17 candidates.

By one estimate, Trump received the equivalent of US$2 billion of free TV advertising, swamping the US$100 million in paid advertising raised by Republican rival Jeb Bush.

After he won the Republican nomination, many expected Trump to follow the traditional path of moving to the center for the general election. Again, he defied expectations and focused a campaign on segments of the population that had lost jobs to global competition; and/or resented the cultural changes of the past few decades.

This populist appeal was effectively targeted and he won the Electoral College, despite losing the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

However, for 100,000 votes in three rust belt states, he would not be president.

Given this, many observers expected him to target his messaging at the political center after he took office. However, Trump again confounded the pundits by continuing to target his base voters. Some speculate that he is aiming to build a new populist party of working-class voters — former so-called Reagan Democrats — and Tea Party Republicans.

Trump also proved unconventional in his choice of communication instruments. New technologies open new opportunities. Roosevelt used carefully paced public “fireside chats” made possible by radio broadcasting. Reagan was a master of the scripted speech dramatized on TV. Reagan’s White House staff kept the administration’s message focused on the priority issue of the day or week. Trump used Twitter, in addition to his mastery of cable TV, to leap over the heads of staff and the press and drive the public agenda during the campaign.

To the surprise of many, Trump has continued the practice in the White House. The use of Twitter was not new — former US president Barack Obama had a well-staffed account — but Trump’s personal involvement raised questions of how to manage policy thunderbolts from the White House and express complex policy issues, such as nuclear weapons, in 140 characters.

As a device to communicate with his base and keep attention focused on himself, government by Twitter has allowed him to appeal over the heads of the US Congress and the press.

Political communication changes over time and there are many ways to communicate effectively. The ancient Greeks had schools of rhetoric to hone their skills for the assembly. Cicero made his mark in the Roman Senate after studying oratory.