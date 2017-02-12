Why ‘basic’ should come ahead of ‘universal’ income

By John Quiggin / The Guardian

The idea of a universal basic income has been around for a long time. However, it has seized the imagination of large sections of the public only very recently, in the wake of the global financial crisis and the subsequent political upheavals.

The failure of the market liberal — or neoliberal — economic order that has been dominant since the 1970s is evident to just about everybody. This has presented a big problem for the parties of the center-right, supporters of the “hard” version of neoliberalism exemplified by former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

However, it has presented an even greater problem for the parties of the center-left, which capitulated to neoliberalism in the 1990s, but sought to retain their relevance by offering a “soft” version, sometimes described as a “third way,” along with claims to superior, less ideological, management.

None of this works in political terms any more. The right has mostly managed to retain its support by stoking resentment against various ethnic, religious and cultural minorities. However, the left needs new and exciting ideas, after decades of defensive managerialism. A universal basic income seems to fit the bill.

As a vision of the future, there is plenty of appeal in the idea of a society in which everyone has sufficient resources to meet their basic needs, regardless of their assets, abilities or the way they choose to live their lives. However, in the realm of electoral politics, the unavoidable question arises: How do to get there from here? Given the obvious impossibility of implementing a universal basic income in one or a few terms of governments, what should be the first steps?

For a variety of reasons, the most ardent supporters of a universal basic income are more excited by the first term “universal” than by the second, “basic.” Logically, this leads to the idea that we should begin with a small universal payment, which would gradually increase in value to the point where it becomes sufficient to meet basic needs.

The US state of Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, paid out of the invested proceeds of oil royalties is often cited as an exemplar of this approach. The fund, which began operations in 1982, paid out about US$2,100 to every Alaskan resident in 2015. There is an obvious problem here — US$2,100 per year is less than US$50 per week, a handy addition to the budget but not nearly enough for a person to live on.

So, in the absence of independent income — say, from private investments — the number of Alaskans who have been freed from the need to work, or meet the demanding conditions for unemployment benefits, is zero.

Nor is there any real prospect that this is to change. Even if the dividend were to double or triple, it would not provide a poverty line income as defined by the US government, let alone a decent living standard. In addition, in the absence of an unlikely oil bonanza, there is no reason to expect any increase at all.

In practical terms, a strategy of starting with a small universal benefit and gradually increasing it, can yield no real impact for several decades. Over the course of such a period, it is virtually certain that some real or imagined budgetary emergency would see the program curtailed and ultimately scrapped.

The alternative is to start with “basic” rather than “universal.” That is, begin by providing sufficient income to support a decent standard of living to those most in need, then expand it to the entire population. This approach is often referred to as a guaranteed minimum income, and is seen by many universal basic income supporters as a second-best “residualist” scheme.