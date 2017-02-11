Trump can see (and exploit) the dots, but cannot connect them

By Paul Friedman / NY Times News Service

Every day, US President Donald Trump’s behavior becomes more worrying. One day he demeans a federal judge who challenges him; the next day, without evidence, he accuses the media of hiding illegal voting or acts of terrorism.

His lack of respect for institutions and truth pours out so fast, you start to forget how crazy this behavior is for any adult, let alone a president, and just how ugly things will get when the US has a real crisis. Crises are baked into this story because of the incoherence of Trump’s worldview.

How so? The world today is more interdependent than ever. The globalization of markets, the spread of cellphones, the accelerations in technology and biology, the new mass movements of migrants and the disruptions in the climate are all intertwined and impacting one another. As a result, the US needs a president who can connect all of these dots and navigate a path that gets the most out of them and cushions the worst.

However, Trump is a dot exploiter, not connector. He made a series of reckless, unconnected promises, not much longer than tweets, to get elected, and now he is just checking off each one, without thinking through the linkages among them or anticipating second-order effects.

It is a great way to make America weak — and overstretched — again.

Where do I start? Trump wants to get tougher with China on trade and security. That is not crazy, but how would I do it? I would organize an alliance of Pacific trading nations that surround China and enlist them in a trade pact that supports US-style rule of law, greater market access for US intellectual property and products and promotes US values — as opposed to China’s.

I would call it the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP for short.

Oh wait, former US president Barack Obama did that, but Trump scrapped TPP on day one without, I am sure, having read it. Now there is every reason to believe that the US’ Asian-Pacific allies will fall even more under China’s economic sway and trade “rules.”

How smart is that?

And by the way, why is labor in Mexico cheaper than in America? One reason is that Mexico has weaker labor rights and environmental standards. What would the TPP require of Mexico and other signatories? That they bring their labor rights and environmental standards closer to those of the US.

Instead, Trump is building a wall to keep out Mexican immigrants and force companies to move to the US. What happened after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when the border crossings with Mexico and Canada were severely constricted for security? It forced some assembly-line shutdowns at US auto companies, like Ford, because their supply chains stretched to Mexico and Canada. The lower-cost work is done in Mexico and then integrated with higher-value-added work in the US, which enables US automakers to compete on price in Europe, Japan and China.

So what did the US, Canada and Mexico do after the attacks? They created a North American security envelope, explained Seth Stodder, Obama’s assistant secretary of homeland security, so if you fly into Mexico or Toronto from the Middle East, the US Department of Homeland Security now probably knows about it.

“Since 9/11, we and our Mexican and Canadian partners have worked to secure the North American perimeter by sharing information on people and goods coming to our countries, cross-referencing that information against terrorism databases and working collaboratively to identify potential bad actors trying to come to North America,” Stodder said.