Why coal-fired power handouts would be an attack on climate and common sense

By Michael Slezak / The Guardian

The recent coordinated push for new coal-powered electricity generators in Australia comes as the industry is on its last legs.

The intensified push for government handouts can be seen as a last-ditch attempt for the coal industry to squeeze some money out of the unwise investments it made at the end of the mining boom.

Here are the facts and figures that point toward that conclusion:

The coal industry knows that to stop runaway climate change, all coal-powered generators need to close

Australia joined 174 countries and the EU in 2015 in signing the Paris Agreement. In doing so, Australia agreed to do its part in keeping the global temperature rise “well below” 2°C. It also commits countries to achieving net-zero emissions “in the second half of this century.”

That agreement, designed to stop runaway climate change, requires that all of Australia’s coal-fired generators close.

According to the International Energy Agency, Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development countries such as Australia need to shut down almost all of their coal-fired power stations by about 2035, and the rest of the world will need to phase out coal power by 2050, it says.

With coal-fired power stations taking up to a decade to build, and designed to last 30 or 40 years, building new ones now is obviously inconsistent with those commitments.

In particular, Australia has committed to reducing its emissions by 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 — a commitment that is not strong enough to limit global warming at 2°C and will need to be “ratcheted up.”

However, the Australian government recently released projections of the country’s carbon emissions, showing that current policies are going to cause emissions to rise by 2030, not drop, leaving Australia overshooting that commitment by a long way.

In producing those projections, the Department of Environment and Energy assumed that 2,000MW of coal capacity would retire between 2020 and 2030, and that the generation would be taken up by existing coal and some gas (equivalent to about two large power stations).

If, instead, even more coal is built, the already rising emissions would get even worse.

Demand for coal for electricity has been dropping

Meanwhile, even before coal generators begin to close, the demand for their power has been dropping as renewables enter the mix.

According to data from the Office of the Chief Economist, the demand for coal-generated electricity has dropped by more than 15 percent in the past eight years.

Moreover, New South Wales budget papers show that, in that state, where no coal power stations have shut, the government has recently downgraded its projections for domestic consumption by a whopping 20 percent.

Last year it estimated domestic consumption would be 30 million tonnes a year for the next five years. This year it changed that estimate to just 24 million tonnes each year.

In response to the new figures, New South Wales Greens’ energy spokesman Jeremy Buckingham said: “Coal power has been in decline for nearly a decade and it is clear that no one is going to build a new coal-fired power station anywhere in Australia. Coal is the whale oil of the 21st century and should be phased out as rapidly as possible for the sake of the climate.”

New coal is the most expensive form of energy

While the proponents of coal talk about coal power being “cheap and reliable,” they are wrong on both fronts.