After two weeks, Trump’s miscues worry his aides

By Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman / NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump loves to set the day’s narrative at dawn, but the deeper story of his White House is best told at night.

Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the Cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit. In a darkened, mostly empty West Wing, Trump’s provocative chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, finishes another 16-hour day planning new lines of attack.

Usually around 6:30pm, Trump retires upstairs to the residence to recharge, vent and intermittently use Twitter. With his wife, Melania Trump, and young son, Barron Trump, staying in New York, he is almost always by himself, sometimes in the protective presence of his imposing long-time aide and former security chief Keith Schiller. When Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his telephone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.

During his first two dizzying weeks in office, Trump, an outsider US president working with a surprisingly small crew of no more than a half-dozen empowered aides with virtually no familiarity with the workings of the White House or federal government, sent shock waves in the US and overseas with a succession of executive orders designed to fulfill campaign promises and taunt foreign leaders.

“We are moving big and we are moving fast,” Bannon said, when asked about the upheaval of the first two weeks. “We didn’t come here to do small things.”

However, one thing has become apparent to his allies as well as his opponents: When it comes to governing, speed does not always guarantee success.

The bungled rollout of his executive order barring immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a flurry of other miscues and embarrassments and an approval rating lower than any comparable first-term US president in the history of polling have Trump and his top staff rethinking an improvisational approach to governing that mirrors his chaotic presidential campaign, administration officials and Trump insiders said.

This account of the early days of the Trump White House is based on interviews with dozens of government officials, congressional aides, former staff members and other observers of the new administration, many of whom requested anonymity.

At the center of the story, according to these sources, is a US president determined to go big, but increasingly frustrated by the efforts of his small team to contain the backlash.

“What are we going to do about this?” Trump pointedly asked an aide last week, a period of turmoil briefly interrupted by the successful rollout of his US Supreme Court selection, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Chris Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax Media and an old friend of the US president, said: “I think, in his mind, the success of this is going to be the poll numbers. If they continue to be weak or go lower, then somebody’s going to have to bear some responsibility for that.”

“I personally think that they’re missing the big picture here,” Ruddy said of Trump’s staff. “Now he’s so caught up, the administration is so caught up in turmoil, perceived chaos, that the Democrats smell blood, the protesters, the media smell blood.”