Pension skeptics need explanations

By Michael Hsiao 蕭新煌

Prior to the Lunar New Year holiday, the National Affairs Conference on pension reform finally laid down the government’s reform policy direction, criteria and concrete alternatives. Perhaps the protests for and against pension reform that have been going on outside and inside the pension reform committee over the past few months can now come to an end and allow the legislature to get started on rational party discussions and negotiations.

The committee’s operations over the past few months have been democratic, allowing everyone to have their say, and that is a good thing.

However, some opponents to pension reform who have no intention of discussing the issues have also appeared, and that is not so good. This is also why it has not been possible to focus discussions and why sufficient consensus remains elusive, with things almost spinning out of control at times.

Fortunately, a few days ahead of the conference, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who is also the convener of the pension reform committee, finally appeared on television and presented a concrete blueprint for the reform, showing graphics and offering explanations in language that everyone could understand.

Based on level of importance, he explained the government’s plan for lowering the wage replacement rate; abolishing the 18 percent preferential interest rate on savings for military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers; expanding the period on which the final pension is calculated and delaying the retirement age at which pensions will be paid out.

The reaction among the public was generally positive and it calmed the situation.

The National Affairs Conference was immediately followed by two opinion polls, one by Taiwan Style Foundation and one by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to the foundation’s poll, 70 percent of respondents agree that pension reform is necessary, with 65 percent supporting its completion before the end of the year. Furthermore, 64 percent feel confident that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will initiate reform, and 75 percent support phasing out the 18 percent preferential interest rate.

The DPP’s poll found that 70 percent of respondents support completing pension reform this year, and 69 percent favor phasing out the preferential interest rate.

Even Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) stalwart, former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), has said that the KMT’s legislative caucus should not boycott the reform.

Industrial and commercial organizations and labor unions have also expressed their support, with Acer Inc founder and former chairman Stan Shih (施振榮) strongly stating: “If there is no change, we will all die together.”

Frankly speaking, a lack of determination and diligence in combination with a neglect of the concerns and worries of a majority of the public — including younger people — were the key reasons pension reform finally sputtered and failed during the administrations of former presidents Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

The Tsai administration is determined to follow through and to do it properly, so it is not strange that she has the support of 70 percent of the public. She should treasure this call for change and use it to pursue a tougher stance, demanding that the Examination Yuan and the Executive Yuan propose bills to formalize pension reform by May.