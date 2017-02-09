Is the US’ economy too dynamic, or not dynamic enough?

By Neil Irwin / NY Times News Service

If you are an economic technocrat staring at a dashboard of official indicators of how the US is doing, these look like pretty good times.

The unemployment rate is low. GDP is growing. Wages are rising a good bit faster than inflation, which is very modest. These might not be all-out boom times, but as far as economic policy goes, it looks like a job well done.

Your compatriots, it is amply clear, do not agree.

In polls, nearly twice as many Americans viewed the nation as being on the wrong track as the right one, and as recently as early November last year, many more people saw the economy as getting worse than getting better. Those economic assessments have flipped since the election, driven by US Republicans apparently feeling better about things, mainly because US President Donald Trump has promised to change the country’s direction.

Considering Trump’s rise, the anti-establishment energy behind the presidential campaign of US Senator Bernie Sanders, and parallels in the politics of Britain and other advanced nations, it takes no grand leap of logic to conclude that something is rotten in many peoples’ economic lives that has not been picked up by the headline data that government statistical agencies publish every month.

However, what exactly has gone so wrong?

One set of answers boils down to this: The economy has become too volatile and uncertain. Perhaps the dissatisfaction is driven by globalization, automation and the decline of employers’ implicit promises to offer workers jobs through thick and thin. These factors have made it harder for people to get good-paying jobs and to hold onto them for decades. High levels of inequality mean many of the benefits of growth do not accrue for people at the middle and bottom of the pay scale.

All of this has hammered people without an advanced education and left them feeling unmoored and without opportunity, even if by narrow measurements jobs are plentiful and compensation is rising.

Institute for New Economic Thinking president Robert Johnson has argued that the cumulative impact of rapid technological change and shifts in work can have downsides that economists should try to account for more rigorously.

“When firms invest in technical change that disrupts employment structures, their decisions focus solely on private profit and neglect the costly side effects that society must bear. When one small firm adopts a new technology displacing workers, this may not be a societal crisis. When many firms do this at the same time, the changes in the nature of production and employment across the nation become a profound social problem,” Johnson said.

Economists speak of “negative externalities” — for example, what happens when a firm pollutes the air, making everyone else worse off. In this argument, rapid change, when it takes place across many industries at once, is a negative externality that needs to be accounted for, particularly “when the economic insecurity leads to a desperate and extreme politics,” Johnson said.

In short, one could summarize this set of complaints as the economy having become too dynamic for its own good.

However, a different line of research offers an alternate theory.

A new report from the Economic Innovation Group, a research outfit funded largely by technology executives, suggested that the real problem is not too much dynamism, but too little. The authors describe trends that have blocked the formation of new businesses and jobs, and are having a stultifying effect on the economy.