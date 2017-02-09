Corruption rating a wake-up call

By Yang Yung-nane 楊永年

Last week, Transparency International Chinese Taipei published its Corruption Perceptions Index for last year. Taiwan ranked 31st in the world with 61 points, a drop of one place compared with 2015.

Although this could be regarded as an insignificant change, it might drop again, and therefore serves as a cautionary note for the importance of vigilance and a reassessment of how best to achieve clean governance.

Taiwanese need to know which policies or measures are not proving effective in the anti-corruption drive and the reason for this setback in ranking, however small.

This can be summed up in three points:

First, the anti-corruption policy as it stands goes neither far enough nor deep enough. The Ministry of Justice’s Agency Against Corruption was established more than five years ago, but for a variety of reasons, its anti-corruption efforts have been insufficiently comprehensive or far-reaching.

For example, when it was established, the agency was called upon to deal with the case of former legislator Lin Yi-shih (林益世), following which it refocused its efforts to rooting out corruption.

Over the past few years, although the agency has quietly developed its focus on anti-corruption and corruption prevention policies — and has achieved concrete results — its failure to implement a comprehensive approach has meant it has been unable to make inroads into the nation’s bureaucracy.

Although the central government and some local governments — especially the Executive Yuan and the Tainan City Government — have been taking anti-corruption reports seriously and promoting anti-corruption initiatives, these have only been piecemeal; lacking an overall strategy. This inadequate approach to fighting corruption has allowed the efforts to be resisted.

Second, there is the lack of transparency, one of the biggest reasons for corruption. The government began to promote transparency at least 10 years ago; hence the existence of so-called “sunshine” laws.

The passage of the Act on Property-Declaration by Public Servants (公職人員財產申報法) and the Political Donations Act (政治獻金法) notwithstanding, there continue to be blind spots in anti-corruption policy due to difficulties in policy implementation and the lack of transparency in other regulations.

If the government hopes to remain in line with international standards and promote open governance, it needs to do more to reinforce transparency of government information.

For example, the central and local governments mostly have open data on their Web sites. However, the information is either difficult to find or incomplete. That is, the “file management” of governments at all levels leaves a lot to be desired, which is another problem.

Third, there is the proposed public security special law. The law is reportedly still in the development stage and its main focus is counterintelligence and counterespionage.

If implemented, it could set transparency back, compromising the government ethics system and causing the nation’s international anti-corruption ranking to fall again, because if the government promotes or passes the public security special law, the ethics system might be forced to participate in the implementation of security efforts, which might lead to the return of “the second personnel office” system — or embedded “thought police” — that was repealed by former minister of justice Chen Ding-nan (陳定南).