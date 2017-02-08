France’s obsession with decline has become growing industry

By Rachel Donadio / NY Times News Service, PARIS

Michel Onfray, a best-selling French pop philosopher, was sounding pretty upbeat on the telephone, even though the title of his latest book is Decadence: The Life and Death of the Judeo-Christian Tradition.

His book had just come out, with an impressive press run of 120,000 copies, and was selling briskly in spite of — or perhaps because of — its gloomy prognostication.

“If you think today about terrorism, the rise of populism, it was important to put that in perspective,” Onfray said recently.

His research “shows a civilization that had been strong, that had ceased to be so and that’s heading toward its end,” he added.

Onfray is one of the latest popular authors to join France’s booming decline industry, a spate of books and articles (with a handful of TV shows) that explore the country’s (and the West’s) failings and France’s obsession with those failings. (Last year, the word declinisme, or “declinism,” entered France’s Larousse dictionary.) It is a phenomenon that cuts across the political spectrum and has picked up velocity in recent years by tapping into an anxious national mood. And its loudest voices are intellectuals with platforms in the national news media.

OTHER VOICES

Beyond Onfray’s, other books with decline on their minds have appeared in the past few weeks. The Returned, a best-seller by journalist David Thomson, is an investigative report about French militants who have returned home from Syria.

A Submissive France: Voices of Defiance compiles interviews on France’s troubled banlieues, or suburbs, overseen by historian Georges Bensoussan.

Chronicles of French Denial, by right-leaning economist and historian Nicolas Baverez, is about how France continued its economic decline under French President Francois Hollande.

There is also An Imaginary Racism by left-leaning philosopher Pascal Bruckner, who was recently cleared of charges of inciting hate speech and argues that fear of being labeled Islamophobic is leading people to self-censor their speech, while in November last year, Sciences Po professor Gilles Kepel published The Fracture, which explores how the radicalization of some young Muslims is tearing apart French society.

“The thing that’s very striking now is how pervasive those ideas are,” said Sudhir Hazareesingh, a professor at Oxford University and author of How the French Think. “One of the things characteristic of the present moment is this idea that decline and decadence are not just the preserve of the extreme right.”

France’s preoccupation with decline has been dated by some scholars to the counter-Enlightenment of the early 19th century, and to the late 1970s and the end of three decades of postwar economic growth by others. Today, different “declinist” strains have merged, from Catholic reactionaries to nonreligious thinkers preoccupied by questions of national identity and political corruption.

With France’s presidential elections looming in April, these often-abstract ideas are taking more concrete form as the hard-right National Front and the center-right Republican Party capitalize on sentiments of decline exacerbated by economic malaise and terrorist attacks.

Onfray’s Decadence begins with early Christian history, traverses the French Revolution, then sweeps in the Holocaust, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the 1989 fatwa against Salman Rushdie, which Onfray says prefigured the 2015 attacks at the French satirical journal Charlie Hebdo. Although he looks beyond France in his diagnosis, his homeland is central for much of the book’s nearly 600 pages.