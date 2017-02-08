Unease as old enemies in Colombia become neighbors

By Nicholas Casey / NY Times News Service, LA PAZ

The town’s name, La Paz, is Spanish for “peace.” The days to come will test how accurate that is.

After a half-century of war, Colombia’s rebels are disarming, preparing to enter civilian life under the peace accord signed last year. In this mountain town, a new settlement of former fighters, 80 strong and growing, is taking shape, one of many scattered across the country.

Gone are most of the uniforms, replaced with the kind of clothes worn by the townspeople who live nearby and watch warily.

The tents and their wooden poles will be swept aside too, replaced with a small library, a community center, a store — a town in miniature, a stepping stone out of the jungle.

“We’ve spent 52 years in hammocks,” said the fighters’ commander, who still uses his nom de guerre, Aldemar Altamiranda. “It’s time we moved into tiny houses.”

Across the country, an estimated 7,000 rebels with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) are to hand their guns to UN monitors this year. The weapons are to be melted down and shaped into war monuments.

The FARC, too, hopes to transform, becoming a political group representing the left, like those that emerged after the guerrilla wars of Nicaragua and El Salvador.

The settlement in La Paz, called Tierra Grata, is the vanguard of the effort to carry out Colombia’s disputed peace accord. The deal was struck down by a popular vote late last year, only to be forced through Congress by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for pursuing an end to decades of conflict.

However, the president’s decision to put the deal in front of voters — and then simply sidestep them when he did not like the outcome — is a bitter pill for many Colombians, leaving the future of the accord uncertain should Santos’ opponents take power when he leaves office next year.

La Paz is clear evidence of the country’s lingering divisions: While the referendum was supported here, four in 10 residents voted to strike down the peace deal.

Some still harbor bitter memories of the war — and of an enemy who once preyed upon them but has suddenly become a neighbor.

“Many have the ability to forgive, but we can’t forget the violence we all lived in that time,” said Julio Fuentes, 42, a physician who said he voted against the accord.

Fuentes, whose brother was killed in the late 1990s, said he had made his peace with the guerrillas.

However, for many, he said: “It will be their individual choice if they do, too.”

The settlement for fighters here is among the most developed, a ranch-size expanse where bulldozers have cleared off brush and tangleweed. On the red earth sits a soccer field, a concrete dining hall and a reception area where the government hopes rebels will begin to meet family members abandoned years ago.

The only armed people here are the rebels. The perimeter is guarded by the Colombian military, which is adjusting to a new role: protecting the guerrillas rather than fighting them.

A UN contingent is also stationed here, charged with collecting the weapons of the rebels before they leave for good.

The settlement has become a place of reflection. Now without a war, the rebels spend the days contemplating what life they will choose next?

Will they return to the villages they left and work the land? Will they enter the new political party that rebel leaders have pledged to create?