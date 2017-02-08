Expunging colonialism from bills

By Chen Mao-hsiung 陳茂雄

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Jyh-peng (高志鵬) last week announced he intends to propose an amendment to the Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Act (中央銀行法) to establish a committee to redesign the nation’s currency and replace the images of Republic of China founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) and Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

The public would be able to contribute to the proposed committee, which would tap into Taiwan’s extensive pool of design talent, Kao said.

On Tuesday last week, former Presidential Office deputy secretary-general Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) criticized Kao on Facebook, saying he had forgotten his roots and had ideas above his station, adding that his proposal would sow discord in the nation and drive a wedge between families.

Kao has declined to reveal intentions behind the proposal. The motivation for removing Sun’s and Chiang’s portraits from the currency is not because, as Kao says, everyone is bored of looking at the same old faces.

The real reason is to remove symbols of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) colonial rule over Taiwan.

Taiwanese are aware that Chiang was a cruel dictator. However, for Taiwanese, Chiang’s biggest crime was not that he was an oppressive tyrant, but that he and his KMT political regime placed Taiwan under a system of colonial rule and imposed a powerful ideology imported from China; and it still exists to this day.

If the redesign of Taiwan’s currency was just about expunging the last vestiges of Chiang’s dictatorship, then there would be no need to involve Sun, since he had nothing to do with Chiang’s White Terror era.

The real reason for the proposal is that the faces are totemic emblems of the KMT’s colonial rule over Taiwan.

Just as Shinto shrines were seen as emblematic of the Japanese colonial era and torn down by the KMT after they arrived in Taiwan, why don’t Taiwanese now remove these symbols of the KMT colonial era?

The KMT has never recognized Taiwan or Taiwanese. Their period of colonial rule was a pale imitation of the Japanese rule over Taiwan.

Unlike the KMT, at least the then-Japanese government recognized Taiwan.

In contrast, the KMT’s government in exile engaged in sophistry by trying to pretend that both Taiwanese and Chinese all belonged to one Chinese “family.”

The KMT regime never really viewed Taiwanese as their compatriots, since colonial rule necessarily involves segregation of groups into colonizers and the colonized — there can be no equality.

During Chiang’s rule over Taiwan, not a single police chief was of Taiwanese descent, while of Taiwan Power Co’s eight assistant managers — now called assistant directors — six were Chinese, while only two were Taiwanese despite the number of Taiwanese in the population far outnumbering Chinese.

Even the number of successful applicants in the national civil service were skewed in favor of Chinese. Given this, how could Taiwanese possibly be Chinese?

Both Japan and the KMT separately implemented systems of colonial rule over Taiwan.

While the Japanese rulers recognized Taiwan, the KMT, despite having governed the country for nearly 70 years, was never willing to recognize Taiwan — and still remembers with fondness its now lost colonial power.

Is it any wonder that Taiwanese want to remove KMT colonial rule imagery from their currency?