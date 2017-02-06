The Liberty Times Editorial: Year of the Rooster predictions

We are in the Year of the Rooster, with the wealth of opportunities and challenges that it brings; opportunities are born of ambition and challenges are rooted in a fearless volition. As a result, whether Taiwan is able to seize the opportunities presented to it and deal with all the challenges will be decided by the nation’s belief and mindset.

The government is not a private enterprise with business objectives, profit and loss evaluations and vulnerability to the vicissitudes of the marketplace. Elected leaders are relatively sheltered during their term; whether a politician is ousted depends on which colleagues have their back. Public servants can feel secure in their jobs. Even the robust oversight mechanisms in place within a democracy are mostly designed to keep policy in check.

It is not so easy to wield the axe when it comes to personnel changes and this has implications for the nation. Given this, the media has a responsibility, an institutional right, to maintain pressure and ensure that these officials perform to their utmost ability.

We know what the government has on its plate this year. This month will see several trajectories emerge. We have already seen the expected partial Cabinet reshuffle. Within the next few weeks we can expect judicial reform committee meetings and the convening of a national affairs conference on judicial reform by the latter half of June.

Next month, the executive and examination branches are expected to submit their respective pension reform draft proposals to the legislature to start the review process and these are expected to pass a third reading at about the same time that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) celebrates one year in office. The government will want this done before the next session in September, when the budget review is planned to take place.

The work of the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee has already been set out and is to begin this month, including official hearings into the affairs of the China Youth Corps and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated broadcasting companies, followed by assessments of the National Women’s League and the KMT-affiliated Institute on Policy Research and Development. In addition, the committee’s agenda also includes tracking money obtained by third parties cashing KMT-transferred checks.

The government is expected to spend the first half of the year dealing with pension reform and judicial reform, as well as political reform.

However, there are several upcoming elections with real implications for the distribution of power. This month, the farmers and fisheries election is sure to be a harbinger of what is to come in next year’s elections.

Secondly, the KMT chairperson election, which the party has brought forward to May 20, has already caused all manner of chaos within the KMT.

The two main parties are expected to release their nominee lists for the special municipality mayoral, city and county councilor elections by August and October respectively.

Political skirmishes are likely to continue for the year.

Economic transformation and stimulus remain priorities, but in addition to ensuring that fiscal policy is on the right course, the government will also have to keep a close eye on developments abroad now that US President Donald Trump has taken up residence in the White House.