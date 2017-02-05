Disaster mitigation a social issue

By Wang Jieh-jiuh 王价巨

A natural disaster quickly reveals the true state of things. Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Tainan’s big earthquake. How much have we learned from the disaster response and the reconstruction process, and how many changes have we implemented because of those insights?

We have faltered this past year and things remain the same: a difficult-to-implement Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法), an illogical disaster prevention and protection system, command systems lacking any concept of authority, a series of educational exercises lacking a scenario, partners that are unable to pull together, unclear rights and responsibilities and drills that are carried out annually without any sense of urgency.

Issues such as forward-looking strategic goals, learning from experience, vertical and horizontal communication and coordination, division of responsibilities among those affected, professional management, core governmental values and beliefs are rarely taken seriously. Any talk about earthquake epicenters, excessive development, the tolerance levels of local resources or loads exceeding the environmental carrying capacity are treated as alarmist.

Disasters are a reflection of imbalance between humans and the environment; they are a reflection of social problems and a response to the intent of decisionmakers.

The National Development Council has clearly pointed out the trend toward a declining population and that urban development plans already far exceeds actual demand. Despite that, great expectations have been placed on land development to boost the economy. The government brings forward a never-ending series of plans and projects, resulting in the development of areas that should not be developed, reducing water and soil-retention areas, while neglecting the different types and potential for disaster when determining different focal points for different periods based on feasibility studies, site selection, planning, design, maintenance and management.

Following a disaster, the politically and socially vicious circles once again come into play as blame is assigned and people and organizations struggle for power, sometimes attacking those who hold differing opinions and focus on exploiting the problem at hand rather than working to find ways to avoid future disasters. During this process, high-risk groups or people living in areas with a high potential of natural disasters are ignored. However, disaster management is never about assigning blame, nor should it be about political infighting.

In disaster politics, a disaster site might be a place of grief for residents, but politicians secretly rejoice at having been given a stage. Politicians think about nothing but politics, but they lack political courage. They defer to experts, but do not respect their expertise. Government leaders at different levels have almost never received any command training and most of what they know about disaster management is experience based. Still, when disaster strikes, they take the commander’s seat without being able to grasp the details of the situation. They are unaware of what resources remain and where they are and even create the illusion that only their superiors can provide them. Perhaps driven by populism or the media, government leaders always hurry to visit a disaster area during the early response period, although this is abhorred by disaster relief workers. Is it really absolutely necessary that a government leader visit to manage the situation? Not if you ask frontline emergency management workers.