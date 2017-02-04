For couriers, China’s e-commerce boom can be a tough road

By Ryan McMorrow / NY Times News Service, BEIJING

Zhang Heng barged through an exam-room door, surprising a doctor and a patient. He did not have time to knock. In Zhang’s business, every second counts.

“You have to hand it directly to the person,” said Zhang, one of the legions of package couriers in Beijing who help power China’s online shopping boom.

He spoke as he blitzed through a surgical wing, medical storeroom and patient ward delivering parcels small and large, soft and square, to doctors and nurses in an effort to ensure the right person gets the right package.

“Otherwise, you may get fined,” Zhang said.

The Chinese e-commerce industry has been built on the backs of couriers — called kuaidi (快遞), or express delivery — like Zhang. They number 1.2 million, by one survey, and online retailers like Alibaba use them to zip packages to customers by scooter or three-wheeled electric cart.

Across China, the world’s largest market for package delivery, a courier shouting “kuaidi” signals your package has arrived.

However, for the couriers — who are largely unskilled workers from China’s interior — the work can be low-paying and difficult. It is coming under scrutiny from labor activists and legal experts who say many couriers face punishing hours and harsh working conditions.

Nearly one-quarter of them work more than 12 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the survey, which covered 40,000 couriers and was conducted by Beijing Jiaotong University and Alibaba’s research and logistics arms. A majority work more than eight hours a day each day of the week.

Labor standards in the industry vary widely, but many couriers work under arrangements that might, for example, provide no overtime pay or employer contributions to their government healthcare and pension benefits.

Couriers, meanwhile, complain about fines. Some delivery companies penalize them if they do not deliver all the morning’s packages by 2pm. Poor penmanship, damage to a package or customer complaints can also result in fines, which can add up to a week’s pay.

“I’m here to make money,” said Zhang, a 28-year-old former coal miner from Shanxi Province who is saving money to build a home, widely seen in the countryside as indispensable in attracting a wife.

“If I’m not diligent now, I’m going to regret it. I’m almost 30 and still single,” he said.

For migrant workers at the bottom of the pay scale, service work can mean conditions not unlike those in China’s factories, where lax enforcement has long led to excessive overtime and unsafe conditions.

Some couriers work directly for companies such as JD.com, an e-commerce retailer, or SF Express, a delivery service. Others drive for a group of delivery companies that dominate the business of ferrying packages on behalf of online retailers like Alibaba. One of those companies, ZTO Express, last year raised US$1.4 billion in a share offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

Those companies run nationwide distribution networks, but rely on smaller companies for last-mile delivery — and there the relationships can become murky.

Those smaller companies, which are franchisees of the big delivery companies, sign up drivers as employees or contractors. Some of those drivers subcontract their work to other drivers.

Those arrangements often result in couriers who drive under the name of a big delivery company, but whose hours and terms are only loosely managed, experts say.