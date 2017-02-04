On Alaska’s coldest days, a village draws close for warmth

By Kirk Johnson / NY Times News Service, BEAVER, Alaska

In a season of short days and long nights, life in this village just below the Arctic Circle hugs tightly around the places of light and warmth, in living rooms by roaring wood stoves or the school gym where a basketball can always be found.

About 60 people live here, though the number fluctuates as families move away for a time and then come back — or do not.

Insecurity about the future is a constant in remote places like this. In earlier days, residents had to focus on personal survival, getting their families through the hard bite of winter with enough food and fuel.

Now, people are more connected to the broader world through jobs and technology, but villages themselves have no such certainty — they can vanish as people drift away, or flee for the opportunity and allure of Alaska’s Anchorage, Fairbanks or points beyond.

A VILLAGE CLINGS TO SCHOOL FUNDING

Xavier Sanford’s feet do not yet even reach the floor at his desk, but last fall, Xavier, who is five and deeply fond of dinosaurs, helped save his school just by showing up.

School enrollment — referred to, often with dread, as the October count — hangs heavy over Beaver and other rural schools. If the student population drops below 10, Alaska pulls the plug on funding, which can bring the death of a school, and a community.

Beaver started the school year strong with 14 students, including Xavier, the only kindergartner, but by late fall, after funding was appropriated for the year, enrollment slipped to nine after a family got on a plane and flew off to live somewhere else.

Reinforcements, in the form of two kindergartners ready to start next fall, including Alaina Pitka, five, are easing fears — for now at least — of a school shutdown.

A CRACKLING FIRE AND A CARD GAME

A lightning-fast game of pan — think of it as caffeinated rummy with nine decks of cards — is an evening ritual in a cozy, photo-lined log cabin warmed by a crackling wood stove.

As the family members and friends bantered, bluffed and placed bets, they also poked fun at the host’s love of 1970s classic rock, which grooved out a mellow arc in the background.

Teisha Wiehl, 23, moved to Beaver from Fairbanks in November last year with her husband, Clinton — who is from here — and their three-year-old daughter, Lauren.

“I was tired of cars and crowds,” Wiehl said.

GROCERY SHOPPING, SOMETIMES BY AIR

Packages from Amazon.com and other retailers arrive from Fairbanks on the afternoon flight, a little propeller-driven plane that serves the community.

Some residents even get meat that way, from shops in Fairbanks, to the disdain of traditionalists who fill their freezers with moose and bear that they skin and butcher themselves, and salmon from the Yukon River, frozen white this time of year on the village’s front doorstep.

Newer homes, looking buttoned up and tidy, sit alongside abandoned cabins with yawning front doors and snow-dusted floors, empty kerosene lamps in some places still hanging from hooks.

LAND OWNERSHIP CAN BE A CHALLENGE

Layered legacies of land ownership complicate things.

The US Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs once ran the old, now-abandoned school, which has asbestos insulation and an environmental remediation headache no one wants to pay for, so the building molders where it stands.

Recent state budget troubles have added another pinch, as lawmakers at the state capital in Juneau cut programs at a time of falling oil-tax revenues.