China’s heroes are not Taiwan’s

By Jerome Keating

As Taiwanese look across the Strait and compare notes, problems and differences with their neighbor China, they also find alternative perceptions of heroism.

To borrow a line from 17th-century French mathematician Blaise Pascal: “What is true on one side of the Pyrenees (read, Taiwan Strait), may not be true on the other.”

Here, two complex individuals are at the heart of the matter.

The first is Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙), who after many failed coup attempts is known for his role in the 1911 overthrow of the Manchu Qing Dynasty. Because of that he is considered the founder of modern China.

The second person is Mao Zedong (毛澤東). Mao, also known as the “great helmsman,” is seen as the founding father of the 1949 People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The reverence for Sun in China creates a doubly ironic position for him in Taiwan, where he is certainly not seen as the father of modern Taiwan. Here, he is honored instead by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as the founding father of the Republic of China (ROC), a government that the KMT brought with it and imposed on Taiwan as a one-party state after it was driven from China. The ROC has of course remained as the official name of the hard-won democracy of Taiwan.

Sun is known for championing the sanminzhuyi (三民主義, the three principles of the people), namely, minzu (民族), government of the people, or nationalism, minquan (民權), by the people, or democracy, and minsheng (民生), for the people, or livelihood.

While Taiwan has produced its own democratic version of the three principles, Sun is not considered a part of the national narrative.

In China, where they do revere Sun, a century has ironically passed since the Xinhai Revolution of 1911 and the PRC is no closer to his ideals of government by the people than when it started. The PRC does have government of the people, nationalism, but it falls short on the other two.

Instead of a democratic government by the people, the PRC has government by the Chinese Standing Committee of the Politburo; and instead of its socialist government for the people; China has changed course and run into problems there as well. This has become one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) challenges as an oligarchy is now gaining preference in the PRC.

As far as wealth goes, China ranks second in the world as the nation with the most billionaires and millionaires. Unfortunately, its wealth gap is widening, with nearly 1 billion “poorer” people. Sun would turn in his grave with that realization.

However, Sun’s complexity is nothing compared with China’s competing reverence for Mao and its inability to come to terms with all of his past.

Sun’s doctrine of democracy does present a contrasting way of judging Mao.

Mao’s portrait is boldly portrayed in Tiananmen Square and he has long been a part of China’s historical struggle to become what it is now. He led the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to survival in its “Long March,” he fought the Japanese and he helped drive Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and the KMT into exile. He is clearly linked to China’s strong nationalism.

Nonetheless, Mao falls short when it came to developing government by the people, and here his complexity grows. Furthermore, because of poor judgement and his desire to maintain power he failed to develop government for the people and caused their deaths.