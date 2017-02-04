US-China ties muddy opportunity

By Edward Chen 陳一新

Following the election of US President Donald Trump, there is now strong support for Taiwan in the White House, the government, the US Senate and the US House of Representatives for the first time since 1979.

Unfortunately, cross-strait relations are strained and the US is positioning China as its main competitor, which will make it difficult for Taiwan to take advantage of an otherwise favorable situation.

In the US Congress, Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, drafted the Republican Party’s charter and made a strong case for the inclusion of the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances.”

Also, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain has criticized China over its activities in the South China Sea and suggested that the Republic of China Navy join the US-led Rim of the Pacific exercises.

In addition, Senator Marco Rubio, who met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in Florida in June last year during her transit en route to Panama, supports bolstering Taiwan-US relations and has agreed to help Taiwan build submarines.

Last month, Senator Ted Cruz met with Tsai in Houston, Texas, when she transited on her way to visit Central American diplomatic allies. Cruz supports a free-trade agreement between Taiwan and the US, and has suggested that if China continues to refuse visits by US aircraft carriers in Hong Kong, they should stop in Taiwan instead.

Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is also a friend of Taiwan.

Former representative Matt Salmon, a former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, has visited Taiwan on several occasions.

He has consistently advocated Taiwan’s right to determine its own future and also said that the US should increase its influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Salmon could become director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

These friends of Taiwan in Congress, as well as in the Senate Taiwan Caucus and the Congressional Taiwan Caucus and state legislatures, are an important force supporting Taiwan.

Congress has long been friendly toward Taiwan, but now many people who support the nation can also be found in the US government.

From Trump’s perspective, China is the nation most likely to threaten Washington’s interests, as it could replace the US as the world’s largest economy by 2025, a situation that is making even Moscow, which is on friendly terms with Beijing, feel uneasy.

Trump will try to find ways to block or slow down China’s progression toward becoming the world’s largest economy. He has made his old friend Wilbur Ross his secretary of commerce, with Ross to be in charge of planning the US’ global economic and trade strategies, which will be focused on China.

Trump has also nominated Robert Lighthizer — who is calling for further deregulation of the Chinese and other foreign markets — to the position of US trade representative.

Trump’s tough policies could of course imply that the already tense trade and economic relations between the US and China will become even more strained.

Although Trump has nominated Terry Branstad, who has known Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) for 30 years, as his ambassador to China, he has also appointed Peter Navarro to the White House National Trade Council, a move that attracted even more attention.