The Liberty Times Editorial: Evaluating politicians amid reform

Following the national affairs conference on pension reform, the government has begun work on amending the law to push reform. The Examination Yuan is drafting bills on new pension schemes for civil servants, while the Executive Yuan is working on those for military personnel, public-school teachers and other workers. Once completed, the draft bills are to be sent to the Legislative Yuan for review, which will mark the formal beginning of pension reform.

The reform process, which began on May 20 last year, involves clear conflicts of interest, but it is nonetheless a great policy example, as it has taught the public at least two things. First, to overcome an obstacle, one must be able to tell what is real from what is not. Second, it is imperative that one knows the essence of the problem.

The lessons learned from initiating pension reform can be applied to any policies the government wants to promote. Four years ago then-president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration also pushed for pension reform, but failed at the last hurdle.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is determined to overcome the challenge that caused her predecessor to fail, but to do so and avoid repeating Ma’s mistakes, her administration must understand the reason he failed.

The Ma administration’s failure was a major reason behind the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) landslide defeat in last year’s presidential and legislative elections. Data show that when the Ma administration was planning pension reform in 2013, unfunded liabilities for pension funds stood at NT$14.9 trillion (US$479 billion). The figure has since increased by an annual average of NT$671.8 billion to reach NT$17.6 trillion.

The KMT had a chance to reform the pension system, but instead of becoming the first party to do so, it is now itself being reformed by the Tsai administration.

Ma’s failure to fix the system exacerbated the problem, while the deficit continued to grow. The delay has made the reform Tsai is promoting more radical than it would have been had it been carried out earlier; and the ones who will bear the brunt of the changes will mainly be KMT supporters — who form the bulk of civil servants, military personnel and public-school teachers. This shows that Ma’s decision to delay pension reform led to a “lose-lose” situation.

Regarding being able to tell what is real from what is not, as the debate over pension reform progressed, media outlets have conducted polls on the reforms.

However, many of the questions left much to be desired. For example, some asked respondents if they were satisfied with the government’s work on pension reform — with more than 40 percent of respondents saying yes, compared with more than 30 percent saying no — but there were no follow-up questions, such as why were they not satisfied, which could have revealed a wider range of implications.

Respondents could have been unhappy with the pace of the reform. In that case, they were by no means against reform, but the information has been presented selectively to create the opposite impression.

This example shows that initiating reform is not easier than creating a revolution, because it requires the ability to deal with various opinions, which is the ultimate test of one’s wisdom and ability. When there is a different opinion, whether that opinion is worth considering depends on a variety of factors, ranging from the number of people who hold it, whom it affects and the arguments in its favor. If a reformer knew why people held an opinion, they would be able to remain adamant, fair and unaffected by relatively unimportant issues.