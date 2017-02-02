US military botching online fight against IS

By Desmond Butler and Richard Lardner / AP, TAMPA, Florida

On any given day at the US’ MacDill Air Force Base, Web crawlers scour social media for potential recruits to the Islamic State (IS) group. Then, in a high-stakes operation to counter the extremists’ propaganda, language specialists employ fictitious identities and try to sway the targets from joining IS ranks.

At least that is how the multimillion-dollar initiative is being sold to the US Department of Defense.

A critical US national security program known as “WebOps” is part of a vast psychological operation that the Pentagon says is effectively countering an enemy that has used the Internet as a devastating tool of propaganda.

However, an Associated Press (AP) investigation found the management behind WebOps is so beset with incompetence, cronyism and flawed data that multiple people with direct knowledge of the program say it is having little impact.

Several current and former WebOps employees cited multiple examples of civilian Arabic specialists who have little experience in counterpropaganda, cannot speak Arabic fluently and have so little understanding of Islam they are no match for the Islamic State online recruiters.

It is hard to establish rapport with a potential terror recruit when — as one former worker told reporters — translators repeatedly mix up the Arabic words for “salad” and “authority.”

That has led to open ridicule on social media about references to the “Palestinian salad.”

Four current or former workers told reporters that they had personally witnessed WebOps data being manipulated to create the appearance of success and that they had discussed the problem with many other employees who had seen the same.

Yet the companies carrying out the program for US Central Command in Tampa have dodged attempts to implement independent oversight and assessment of the data.

Central Command spokesman Andy Stephens declined repeated requests for information about WebOps and other counterpropaganda programs, which were launched under former US president Barack Obama’s administration.

He also did not respond to detailed questions the AP sent on Jan. 10.

The AP investigation is based on defense department and contractor documents, e-mails, photographs and interviews with more than a dozen people closely involved with WebOps, as well as interviews with nearly two dozen contractors.

The WebOps workers requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the work and because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The information operations division that runs WebOps is the command’s epicenter for firing back at the Islamic State’s online propaganda machine, using the Internet to sway public opinion in a swath of the globe that stretches from Central Asia to the Horn of Africa.

Early last year, the US government opened the bidding on a new counter-propaganda contract — separate from WebOps — that is worth as much as US$500 million.

Months after the AP started reporting about the bidding process, the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) told reporters that it had launched an investigation.

NCIS spokesman Ed Buice said the service is investigating a whistle-blower’s “allegations of corruption” stemming from how the contract was awarded.

The whistle-blower’s complaint alleges multiple conflicts of interest that include division officers being treated to lavish dinners paid for by a contractor. The complaint also alleges routine drinking at the office where classified work is conducted.