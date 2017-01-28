Home / Editorials
Regular format resumes on Thursday, Feb. 2

To our readers:

Because of the Lunar New Year holiday, from Saturday, Jan. 28, through Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Taipei Times will have a reduced format. From Saturday to Tuesday it will not be delivered to subscribers, but will be available for purchase at convenience stores and rail and bus stations. Subscribers will receive the editions they missed once normal distribution resumes on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The paper returns to its usual format on Thursday, Feb. 2, when our regular page 8 editorials and opinion pieces will also be resumed.

