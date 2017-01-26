Time for South Korea to say farewell to the powerful ‘chaebols’

By Lee Jong-wha

The indictment of Lee Jae-yong, the heir apparent at the Samsung conglomerate, is but the latest explosive development in the political scandal that has been rocking South Korea.

Already, the National Assembly voted to impeach South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the daughter of former president Park Chung-hee, on Dec. 9 last year. The Constitutional Court now has six months to justify her permanent removal from office.

Depending on its decision, a presidential election may be held in the next few months.

However, as Lee’s indictment demonstrates, more than the presidency is at stake in this crisis. At the heart of the scandal is the reciprocal relationship between politicians and the chaebols, South Korea’s giant family-owned conglomerates.

If the government takes this opportunity to transform the economy’s chaebol-dominated structure, it would reshape the country’s economic future as well — for the better.

Park is accused of using her political influence to benefit her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who is charged with forcing the chaebols to funnel about 80 billion won (US$69 million) into two nonprofit cultural foundations that she effectively controlled.

She is also suspected of interfering in various state affairs, including ministerial appointments and state visits, despite having no official position. Park is being ridiculed as Choi’s puppet.

To some extent, this is nothing new in South Korea. Most administrations have extracted money from the chaebols, often with the help of prosecutors and the tax authorities. In exchange for that money, which is used to finance costly state projects or even political campaigns, the chaebols gain favors, such as cheap bank loans or preferential regulations.

This reciprocal relationship has existed since the start of South Korea’s economic transformation in the 1960s. The country’s rapid progress is attributed to strong manufacturing exports, carried out by firms that were able to compete in global markets only with the help of government incentives.

Park’s father, who led South Korea from 1961 until his assassination in 1979, worked closely with the chaebols, helping them first to build comparative advantages in labor-intensive manufacturing and then to progress to more capital-intensive industries, including automobiles, shipbuilding and chemicals.

DOMINANCE

Today, the chaebols produce almost two-thirds of South Korea’s exports — no small feat in the world’s sixth-largest exporting country.

Samsung Electronics Co is the largest chaebol and accounts for 20 percent of the nation’s total exports. Ranking 13th on the Fortune’s Global 500 last year, Samsung’s market capitalization comprises one-fifth of the South Korean stock market.

Beyond government support, the chaebols’ ownership and governance structure has contributed to their success. With the founding families in charge, chaebols’ top management can focus on a long-term vision, instead of short-term profits, and can mobilize resources swiftly. The efficiency of this model is apparent in the chaebols’ success as “fast followers” of top US and Japanese firms.

Yet the chaebols’ hierarchical management structure is often too rigid to correct bad decisions. Many conglomerates went bankrupt during the 1997 Asian financial crisis, having made excessive and unprofitable investments.