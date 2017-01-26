[ LETTER ]

The empty talk is over

On Friday last week, as witnessed by hundreds of millions of Americans and a global audience, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the US. Although there were nationwide protests, the inauguration was smooth.

“Together we will determine the course of America and the world of years to come. We will face challenges, we will confront hardship, but we will get the job done,” Trump said in his inaugural address.

Yes, the US has almost been divided and polarized.

For too long a small group in Washington has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost; Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth, Trump said.

He promised to transfer power back to Americans, because his government would be controlled by the people; forgotten Americans will be forgotten no longer.

The carnage should stop right here and now. He asks Americans to look only to the future, because their is no use crying over spilled milk. He assures the US that a new vision will govern.

From this moment on, it is going to be “America first.”

Trump plans to create jobs, borders, wealth and dreams by following two simple directions: “buy American and hire American. When the US is united it is unstoppable. It will not fail, the US will thrive and prosper again.”

Trump has said that talk is “over, now is the hour of action. A new national pride will stir American souls, lift their sights and heal their divisions. The US will never be ignored again. Together Americans will make the US strong again, wealthy again, proud again, safe again. Americans will make the US great again.”

He commits to seeking friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.

He will not impose US values on other nations, but let it shine as an example.

Overall, the address secured his early promise to Americans that he would lead the nation to make it “great again.” To the world, he offers mutual benefits and interests. He will reinforce old alliances and form new ones.

What does Trump’s presidency mean for the world, especially Taiwan and China?

The head of Taiwan’s delegation to the inauguration ceremony, former premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃), asked former Heritage Foundation president Edwin Feulner whether Taiwan would be used as a bargaining chip by the US to deal with Beijing’s “one China” policy.

Feulner said no US president could betray Taiwan because of the Taiwan Relations Act.

However, Beijing insists Trump accept the “one China” policy and has threatened to cut ties with the US if it is ignored.

The “one China” policy clearly states that all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait agree there is only “one China.”

Yes, it is a binding promise for Chinese on both sides of Taiwan Strait, but not for Taiwanese, because they are not Chinese.

Article 10 of the 1952 Treaty of Taipei states: “Nationals of the Republic of China [ROC] shall be deemed to include all the inhabitants and former inhabitants of Taiwan (Formosa) and Penghu (the Pescadores) and their descendants.”

This means that without Taiwanese, ROC nationals are nobody.

In 1979, the Taiwan Relations Act, Section 15.2 officially derecognized the ROC and recognized it as the governing authorities of Taiwan.