Historian’s new Mao book turns acclaim in China to censure

By Chris Buckley / NY Times News Service, BEIJING

It seemed that China’s censors had finally muzzled Yang Jisheng (楊繼繩), the famed chronicler of the Mao era.

Last year, he had finished writing a widely anticipated history of the Cultural Revolution. However, officials warned him against publishing it and barred him from traveling to the US, he has said, and he stayed muted through the 50th anniversary of the start of that bloody upheaval.

Now Yang has broken that silence with the publication of his history of the Cultural Revolution, The World Turned Upside Down, a sequel to Tombstone (墓碑), his landmark study of the famine spawned by Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) policies in the late 1950s.

The 1,151-page book is the latest shot fired in China’s war over remembering, or forgetting, the dark side of its communist past, a struggle that has widened under hardline Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

“I wrote this book to expose lies and restore the truth,” Yang writes in the book, which has been quietly published in Hong Kong, beyond the direct reach of Chinese censors. “This is an area that is extremely complicated and risky, but as soon as I entered it, I was filled with passion.”

Since Xi took power in 2012, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities have denounced historians who question the party’s lionization of its past and exhume grim events like the Cultural Revolution, which Mao started in 1966, opening a decade of purges and bloodshed.

Tens of millions were persecuted and perhaps 1 million or more people were killed in that convulsive time.

However, officials say dwelling on such events is subversive “historical nihilism” aimed at corroding the party’s authority.

In a sign of how Chinese politics has chilled, Yang has said little publicly about the book.

“Since the book was published, I’ve been told not to discuss it with foreign media,” he said in a brief telephone conversation.

He would not say whether he had authorized The World Turned Upside Down to be published in Hong Kong.

“There’s quite a lot of pressure,” Yang said. “I just wanted to restore this big story and the facts behind it, to recover the history.”

Yang, 76, was a university student in Beijing when the Cultural Revolution erupted. He threw himself into the early phase, when Mao unleashed student radicals to purge school leaders and CCP cadres.

Yang later worked as a journalist for Xinhua news agency, watching as the fervor of the Cultural Revolution fractured into disarray and disillusionment.

After a career in journalism, he turned to writing histories of contemporary China.

Up until several years ago, Chinese newspapers and magazines still published laudatory profiles of Yang, but now he is often denounced by Maoists emboldened by the hardline pronouncements.

Party journals have attacked his conclusion that up to 36 million people died in a famine from 1958 caused by the Great Leap Forward, Mao’s reckless attempt to leap into a communist utopia, which Yang chronicled in Tombstone.

That book was published in Chinese in Hong Kong in 2008.

“Yang Jisheng is not a historian,” an editorial in the Global Times, a pro-party Chinese newspaper, said last year. “He leaves the impression that he’s not interested in history, and virtually all his later works display strong political tendencies.”

Last year, Yanhuang Chunqiu, a liberal-leaning Chinese history magazine where Yang was long a chief editor, was taken over by editors much more willing to toe the party line.