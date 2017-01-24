Mrs M as a dominatrix? Some Tories buy it, but Europe won’t

By Andrew Rawnsley / The Observer

Statecraft is often an exercise in deception — and arguably has to be so. Leaders spend much of the time frantically paddling to keep their heads above the water in swirling seas of uncertainty. This is the truth that they try to disguise from themselves and their publics. Self-respect and voters demand that leaders sound as if they are in command of events.

By this measure — at the level of projecting herself as a woman of robust purpose in charge of her country’s destiny — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s big speech on Brexit can be counted a performative success. She has a plan.

The delineation of her objectives has silenced those who had started to ridicule her as “Mrs Maybe.” She threatened to walk away from negotiations if she does not get what she wants: “No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal.”

That stimulated the erogenous zones of those parts of the British media that love to hear the slap of firm leadership, especially when the slapping is directed at the chops of Johnny Foreigner.

The right-wing press has rewarded her with the most orgasmic headlines of her time as Tory leader. The adulatory gush about a new “iron lady” at 10 Downing Street compares with the reception enjoyed by former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in her pomp while conveniently forgetting that it was Mrs T who was instrumental in creating the single market that Mrs M wants to walk away from.

The speech was also a hit in terms of short-term domestic political advantage.

The Labour Party is dazed, confused and divided about how to respond, while a large part of her own party pants with pleasure that they are going to get the hard Brexit they want.

It was implicit in her previous statements that the UK will leave the single market, because continued membership is incompatible with ending freedom of movement. We could deduce that because Mrs May has been signaling for some time that control of immigration trumps any other consideration in her Brexit calculations.

It could also be inferred that the UK was likely to be out of the customs union as well. The unconfined joy of the hard Brexiters is because she has now been explicit about this in language that leaves no wriggle room for later compromise.

Her speech was commensurately depressing, desperately so, for pro-Europeans in the Tory party. Despite the mounting indications to the contrary, they had been clinging to straws of hope that Mrs May would steer them towards one of the less stark forms of Brexit.

Now they know differently. They should be in no doubt that Mrs May is setting course for a hard Brexit, or “clean Brexit” as the prime minister has taken to calling it, adopting the language of the fundamentalists in her party.

Yet for all its superficial firmness and clarity, this was a speech constructed from illusions. The overarching fantasy was that Brexit is a process over which Mrs May has complete control. She gets to decide when to pull the trigger.

She has chosen the end of March, this week’s judgment from the supreme court and events in parliament permitting, but from that point on, her fate, and with it the UK’s future, is in the hands of many other actors, some of whose identities are not even known yet.

To please her domestic audience, the prime minister presented herself as someone who will be a demander, not a supplicant, at the negotiating table. Once she is actually facing the 27, she can demand all she likes, but ultimately she will only get what they are prepared to concede.