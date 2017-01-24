The cultural differences that divide the region

By Lo Wing-hong 羅永康

When I was traveling in Taiwan recently I saw a sign in a toilet that drew my attention. It was a notice “reminding” people to take their personal belongings, while other signs posted near the sink told people that special devices to detect hidden cameras have been installed. These signs, although seemingly insignificant, are perfect examples of the distinct cultural differences between Taiwanese, Chinese and Hong Kongers.

Having being ruled by the British for about 150 years, Hong Kong prides itself as being highly civilized and law-abiding. Nevertheless, at the Mass Transit Railway stations, broadcasts warning people to be careful of pickpockets are given. In library study rooms there are signs that remind people to watch their belongings, even though people are supposed to concentrate on studying. Such signs reveal a habit of suspicion due to a lack of trust deeply rooted in Hong Kong culture.

As I have stopped going to China — which calls itself “the nation of etiquette and propriety” — since I began writing political commentaries, I quote from Hong Kongers who still go there.

Hong Kong writer Benny Li (李純恩), when he tried to withdraw money from an ATM in China, said:

“As soon as I entered the booth, a recorded voice said ‘close and lock the door.’ Frightened, I quickly turned around and locked the door, but before I could start operating the machine, the voice told me to cover the screen with my hand while entering my password so that no one could see it. Given that I was already in a booth with no windows, how would anyone be able to see my password? I could not stop looking around, as the voice continued: ‘Do not tell anyone your password. Beware of scams.’ The warnings continued as I collected my money, making me very anxious the whole time.”

While Hong Kongers are suspicious of others and Chinese treat everyone like a thief — although there are indeed thieves everywhere in China — Taiwanese try to provide a sense of security which allows people to be free from fear. Believing that people are inherently good, Taiwanese are not always suspicious of others.

China and Taiwan are entirely different not only in their language and politics, but also in their daily life, including how they treat people. Considering these differences, the idea that the two places are culturally similar is absurd.

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) intends to “punish” Taiwan by cutting the number of Chinese tourists allowed to travel to Taiwan, in my opinion Taiwanese should be very grateful for his decision. I am sure there is no need for me to explain why.

Lo Wing-hong is an independent media commentator from Hong Kong.

Translated by Tu Yu-an