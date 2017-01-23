Trump urged to make the US great by embracing green tech

By Damian Carrington, Juliette Jowit, Arthur Neslen and Tom Phil / The Guardian, London, Brussels and Beijing

Leading climate change experts have urged US President Donald Trump not to turn his back on the biggest global challenge facing mankind, arguing that he can make the US great again — and the world safer — by standing up to global warming and embracing the trillion-dollar green tech revolution.

As new data showed that last year was the hottest year on record, scientists, government advisers and people closely involved with global climate talks said it would be self-defeating for Trump to pull the US out of the global Paris climate change deal as he has threatened.

Reversing action on climate change would mean the US gets left behind in the fast-growing, trillion-dollar market for clean energy, transport and infrastructure, experts told the Guardian, with one warning that this course of action would instead “make China great again.”

“The best way to make America great again is by owning the clean technologies of the future,” said Michael Liebreich, who has advised the UN and World Economic Forum on energy. “Not only will this create countless well-paid, fulfilling jobs for Americans, but it will also lock in the US’ geopolitical leadership for another generation.”

“I would say to [Trump], if you want to make China great again, you have to stay the course you have promised,” said John Schellnhuber, a climate expert who has advised German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the pope and the EU.

Former UK government adviser Lorder Stern added: “If you want to make America great again, building modern, clean and smart infrastructure makes tremendous commercial and national sense. In the longer term, the low-carbon growth story is the only growth story on offer. There is no long-term, high-carbon growth story, because destruction of the environment would reverse growth.”

The Guardian interviewed more than a dozen leading global voices on climate change in the run-up to Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Reporters have investigated countless examples of climate change utterly transforming lives and livelihoods, from Bangladesh to Egypt, west Africa to the south Pacific, even Europe and the US itself, despite Trump’s repeated claims that it is all a hoax.

Last year’s data released on Wednesday showed that global temperatures have already soared more than 1°C since pre-industrial times — halfway to the 2°C considered a crucial ceiling under the Paris deal.

UN officials said a redoubling of efforts was required, and hoped Trump would be part of that.

“It will be a long journey and only a sense of urgency will get us to the ‘well below 2°C target,’” UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Exectutive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said, adding she was looking forward to working with Trump “to make the world a better place for the people of the US and for peoples everywhere.”

Trump, who once called global warming “bullshit,” appears to have softened his stance a little since his election win, saying there is “some connectivity” between human activity and climate change.

However, he also claimed climate action was making US companies uncompetitive.

Key global players have scrambled to shore up the Paris deal before Trump’s inauguration, with China and India both indicating they have no plans to renege on the pact if Trump tries to unravel it. Former US president Barack Obama sought to leave a stake in the ground with a US$500 million payment to a global green fund designed to underpin the Paris agreement.