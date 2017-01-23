China sees opportunity in green production

By Tom Phillips / The Guardian, Goonghe County, Qinghai Province, China

High on the Tibetan plateau, a giant poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) guards the entrance to one of the greatest monuments to Beijing’s quest to become a clean energy colossus.

To Xi’s right, on the road leading to what is reputedly the biggest solar farm on earth, a billboard greets visitors with the slogan: “Promote green development! Develop clean energy!”

Behind him, a sea of nearly 4m of deep blue panels flows toward a spectacular horizon of snow-capped mountains — kilometer after kilometer of silicon cells tilting skywards from what was once a barren, wind-swept cattle ranch.

“It’s big! Yeah! Big!” Gu Bin, one of the engineers responsible for building the Longyangxia Dam Solar Park in the western province of Qinghai, enthused with a heavy dose of understatement during a rare tour of the mega-project.

The remote, 27km2 solar farm tops an ever-expanding roll call of supersized symbols that underline China’s determination to transform itself from climate villain to green superpower.

Built at a cost of about 6 billion yuan (US$872.5 million) and in almost constant expansion since construction began in 2013, Longyangxia now has the capacity to produce 850MW of power each year — enough to power up to 200,000 households — and stands on the front line of a global photovoltaic revolution being spearheaded by a country that is also the world’s greatest polluter.

“The development of clean energy is very important if we are to keep the promises made in the Paris agreement,” Xie Xiaoping (謝小平), chairman of Huanghe Hydropower Development, the state-run company behind the park, said during an interview at its headquarters in Xining, the provincial capital.

Xie said that unlike US President Donald Trump, a climate denier whose election has alarmed scientists and campaigners, he was convinced global warming was a real and present danger that would wreak havoc on the world unless urgent action was taken.

“When I was a child, rivers usually froze over during the winter; heavy snowfall hit the area every year, so we could go skiing and skating … people weren’t very rich, and nobody had a fridge, but you could still store your meat outside,” the Qinghai-born Chinese Communist Party official remembered. “We cannot do that anymore.”

Beijing-based clean energy expert from the Paulson Institute, Anders Hove, said that as recently as 2012, solar power was shunned as a potential source of energy for China’s domestic market because it was seen as too expensive.

Costs have since plummeted, and by 2020, China — which is now the world’s top clean energy investor — hopes to be producing 110GW of solar power and 210GW of wind power each year as part of an ambitious plan to slash pollution and emissions.

By 2030, China has pledged to increase the amount of energy coming from non-fossil fuels to 20 percent of the total.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, China’s National Energy Administration vowed to spend more than US$360 billion on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind by 2020, cutting smog levels, carbon emissions and creating 13 million jobs in the process.

“The numbers are just crazy,” George Washington University GW Solar Institute director Amit Ronen said, describing feeling “awed” by the scale of the Chinese solar industry during a recent trip to the country.