Fortunate few have a duty to forgotten many

By Winnie Byanyima

In 2015, the 62 richest people in the world held as much wealth as the 3.6 billion poorest and most vulnerable. Last year, a mere eight people did, and they were all men.

As Oxfam International’s executive director, I am not pointing this out to be bombastic; rather, new data on global inequality reveal that the world’s poorer half has less wealth than we previously thought. When we apply the more detailed figures that we had this year to last year’s estimate, we find that nine men, not 62 men and women, held as much wealth as the bottom 3.6 billion in 2015.

The effects of this gap between the fortunate few and the rest of us are felt everywhere, but they fall hardest on the forgotten poor; women constitute a disproportionate share.

One in nine people goes to bed hungry each night, and 10 percent of the world’s population still earns less than US$2 a day. Meanwhile, the super-rich are accumulating wealth so rapidly that the world could see its first trillionaire in the next 25 years. This is much more than a numbers game: These figures reflect an economic system that has left hundreds of millions of people behind, and is ruling out a better, fairer and more prosperous future.

Oxfam’s latest inequality report, which coincides with the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, exposes our deeply unjust economy’s inner workings, and offers solutions to rebalance it. It describes how big corporations, led by the super-rich, are dodging taxes, driving down wages, cutting prices paid to producers and investing less in their businesses in order to maximize returns for their wealthy shareholders.

There are countless examples of super-rich elites — to whom our political leaders seem beholden — pursuing their naked self-interest and profits at any cost.

Wealth does not “trickle down” to the poor. Oxfam, the IMF and the World Bank all know this now; poor people have always known it. So, when governments try to boost GDP at all costs, they are buttressing an exclusive economic system that harms hundreds of millions of people who are already stricken by poverty, illness, exploitation and destitution.

Meritocracy is a myth as well. The world’s wealthiest did not earn their spoils through their own hard work. More than half of the world’s billionaires either inherited their wealth or accumulated it in industries prone to corruption and cronyism.

The good news is that these wrongs can be righted. Bold, sensible and practical solutions are already available. Building an economy that works for the 99 percent is an achievable goal. It is also long overdue, as evidenced by last year’s political upheavals, including the UK’s Brexit referendum, US President Donald Trump and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s victories and falling support for South Africa’s ruling African National Congress. In all of these cases, the masses have been voicing their frustration.

We live in an increasingly unstable and violent world, where poor people — and women in particular — are seen as less valuable than others, but it is in everyone’s interest that we reverse the trend toward ever-greater inequality. There will be more than enough to go around in an economy that works for everyone, rather than the fortunate few.

However, if we continue on our current path, we could undermine the work that we have already done to eradicate poverty.