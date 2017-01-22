Trump should pursue an economic policy addressing inequality

By Mark Malloch Brown

As Donald Trump assumes the US presidency, a group of 35 prominent international business leaders, led by Unilever CEO Paul Polman and me, is stepping forward to defend open markets, endorse the fight against climate change and demand a massive push against global inequality.

These are the core elements of what we believe is the only viable economic strategy for the US and the world.

Recent electoral outcomes, including Trump’s election, highlight the intensifying economic grievances of many households across the developed world.

In the 20 years before the 2008 financial crisis, unprecedented globalization raised incomes for just about everyone. The incomes of the poorest third of humanity rose by 40 to 70 percent, and those of the middle third increased by 80 percent. The top 1 percent did even better — so much better, in fact, that the business elite is now facing a powerful backlash.

Yet the incomes of a crucial group — lower middle-income households — barely rose at all, and since 2008, this same group has borne the brunt of austerity. Unsurprisingly, its members feel “left behind” by globalization and are now demanding change.

Trump’s administration might be tempted to address this group’s problems in isolation, with inward-looking policies targeting specific industries, or by attempting to limit trade competition, but the problems facing these households are not isolated. Rather, they stem from the social and environmental limits now reached by the prevailing model of economic growth — and the version of globalization that this model has underpinned. Ignoring this reality and implementing narrow and nationalistic solutions would only make matters worse.

Socially, the relative hardship in the US Rust Belt, where support for Trump was integral to his victory, is an unintended consequence of a rapidly expanding global labor market that leaves workers almost everywhere vulnerable — even in emerging economies whose workers have seemed like the “winners” of globalization in recent decades.

Countries and regions competing to attract corporate investment make weak negotiators and weak defenders of high labor standards.

On the environmental front, the evidence is dire. Human activity has already pushed the planet beyond four of its nine physical safety boundaries, including those for climate change and loss of biosphere integrity. The rapidly rising costs of environmental damage are restricting economic growth, making the relaxation of environmental protections a false economy.

For example, damage to ecosystems and biodiversity caused by current practices in the food and agriculture sector alone could cost the equivalent of 18 percent of global economic output by 2050, up from around 3 percent in 2008.

In emerging markets, especially in Asia, rapid economic expansion has brought life-threatening smog and constant gridlock to cities unable to expand their infrastructure fast enough.

Tackling the world’s environmental and ecological problems, and improving the lot of those who have been left behind, will require public action, such as that which I oversaw in my roles at the World Bank, the UN and the British government, but it will also demand the participation of business.

In my own career, I have seen firsthand that the growth fueled by business competition in a globalizing world can do far more to combat poverty, hunger and disease than government-funded programs alone, but when that competition is not conducted responsibly, the opposite can happen — and, in many cases, it has.