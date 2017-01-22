The tenants rebuilding a destroyed community after Fukushima

By Jane Dudman / The Guardian

Like the head of residents’ associations everywhere, Yoshio Ookouchi is not entirely happy. He grumbles about the poor bus service for the older people who make up the majority of tenants in two blocks of flats and 14 houses on his estate, owned and run by the local authority.

It is not easy, he points out, for residents to get to the nearest supermarket or doctor.

“From our community viewpoint, we have been a little disappointed by the services provided by the city,” Ookouchi says. “We understand they have been busy, but we feel there is room for improvement.”

That may sound like the kind of issue raised by any residents’ association, but where Ookouchi lives is different. He represents 103 households in Usuiso, which, until March 2011, was a small beachside village in Fukushima prefecture, just 65km south of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear reactor.

On March 11, 2011, life in Usuiso was changed forever by the earthquake and massive tsunami that devastated much of the Japanese east coast. There used to be 350 houses by the beach in Usuiso. They were nearly all torn down, as was the local school.

By the end of that afternoon, 115 people were dead or missing.

On a bleak, cold January day in Usuiso, almost six years after that devastating afternoon, what used to be a beautiful curved sandy beach is now a construction site. Bulldozers are busy shifting earth to the top of new earthworks intended to provide protection against future flooding.

On the other side, inland and away from the sea, new houses will be built along with a school.

In the meantime, many of the former residents from the village are living half a mile up the road, in the new public housing built by the Iwaki City government as temporary dwellings for those hit by the disaster.

These temporary homes, which are small but well-built flats and houses, took three years to develop, not least because of the difficulty of finding the title holders to the land, many of whom perished in the disaster.

That was not the only problem, deputy manager of housing and maintenance at the city authority Koiso Matsudo explains.

Not only did the cost of material and labor go up because of all the reconstruction taking place across the region, but it was also difficult to get enough construction workers.

“Because of the negative press [following the nuclear disaster], construction workers were afraid to come to this area,” he says.

Radiation levels have been monitored closely since the disaster and have not deterred many of the former residents of Usuiso from wanting to stay in their village.

Building began in June 2013, and a year later people were able to move into the 85 flats and 14 houses, with priority given to older people and families. Rents vary according to tenants’ income. The lowest rent is ￥3,100 (US$27) a month, and the highest is ￥67,000.

Ookuchi says that there was a strong desire on the part of residents to stay in the village, despite the lack of amenities. Matsudo agrees.

“This was not a convenient area, even before the earthquake,” he says.

The city government was determined to listen to residents and accommodate their wishes as much as possible.

More than five years on, some of the householders who lost their houses in the disaster have taken financial compensation and moved away.

However, Matsudo says many of the elderly residents would not receive enough to be able to rebuild their own houses or raise a mortgage. The slow rate of rebuilding permanent homes has been frustrating for everyone, he acknowledges.