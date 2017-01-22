Taiwanese vigilance important for defense

By Taiwan Association of University Professors 台灣教授協會

In November last year a group of retired Taiwanese generals went to China to attend a commemoration event presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), where they stood at attention while the Chinese national anthem was being sung. A number of legislators proposed a motion to cancel the generals’ military pensions, but after discussing the matter, the Cabinet might close the case by fining them NT$50,000 each.

The government needs reminding that this was not an ordinary hometown visit or tourist excursion. The generals paid their respects in an enemy state. That puts their behavior on the level of not just pandering to the Chinese Communist Party, but defecting.

THE ENEMY

The public must remind those in government that although it is hard to define the nation’s exact relationship with China in legal terms, it is the only enemy that could annex Taiwan at any time. The US presidential and congressional elections have altered the strategic situation in the Pacific Ocean, while China’s expansionist moves in the South China Sea are as rampant as ever. These factors make it certain that tensions will rise in the Asia-Pacific region. At such a time, Taiwan must be alert.

This need for alertness does not only apply to the armed forces. Alertness and war are things that concern the whole nation. Apart from weapons, reconnaissance devices and other equipment, vigilance is the most important pillar of support. Without vigilance and the ability to discern friend from foe, military personnel will not know what they are fighting for and civilians will not know who to support. Without the will to stand together and resist the enemy, national vigilance will collapse and that would be an invitation to the enemy to take Taiwan without a fight.

DEFECTORS

If the government deals with the retired generals’ behavior with just a light fine, it effectively tells the public that there is no distinction between friend and foe and no line of national defense, and that national sovereignty has been shelved. It will encourage scientists and technologists to defect to China with their know-how and apply for ministerial funding from both sides. Sensitive technologies will be lining up to go to China.

National defense does not only concern the armed forces and it is not confined to wartime. National defense must be part and parcel of national education and it must be enhanced in peacetime, when its effects are also felt. This means that the close relationship between national defense and foreign relations, international cooperation in military training, geopolitics, strategic analysis and the combination of new technology and military matters must all be included in compulsory education.

SETTING AN EXAMPLE

However, military training classes in senior-high schools often amount to nothing more than reviews of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) history. This is useless for handling today’s international situation and fostering a state of national alertness and it has already made the nation and its people defenseless.

How can the nation get people to correctly distinguish between friend and foe, raise their vigilance and enhance their overall national defense?

An example must be set by applying proper penalties in such cases of collusion with the enemy, while safeguarding sensitive technologies more firmly and improving genuine national defense education. These are urgent tasks for the Democratic Progressive Party government.